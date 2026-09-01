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Home > BL News > Man Infraconstruction Approves Rs 169.29 Crore Share Buyback at Up to Rs 171 Per Share

Man Infraconstruction Approves Rs 169.29 Crore Share Buyback at Up to Rs 171 Per Share

Man Infraconstruction Approves Rs 169.29 Crore Share Buyback at Up to Rs 171 Per Share

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Tue 2026-09-01 14:56 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 1: Man Infraconstruction Limited has approved a share buyback of up to 99 lakh fully paid-up equity shares at a maximum price of ₹171 per share, for an aggregate amount of up to ₹169.29 crore.

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The decision was approved by the company’s Board of Directors at its meeting held on September 1, 2026. The proposed buyback will be undertaken through the open-market route via the stock exchange mechanism, in accordance with applicable provisions of the SEBI Buy-Back of Securities Regulations, the Companies Act, 2013, and other applicable regulations.

At the maximum buyback price of ₹171 per share and the maximum buyback size of ₹169.29 crore, the company could purchase up to 99 lakh equity shares, representing approximately 2.45% of its total paid-up equity share capital as of September 1, 2026. The proposed buyback remains below the regulatory threshold of 25% of the existing paid-up equity capital.

The company has clarified that if the shares are bought back at a price below ₹171 per share, the actual number of shares repurchased could exceed the indicative 99 lakh shares, assuming full deployment of the maximum buyback amount. However, the total expenditure will remain capped at ₹169.29 crore.

Promoter Holding Could Rise to 64.09%

According to the company’s disclosed pre- and post-buyback shareholding pattern, promoters and the promoter group currently hold 25.24 crore shares, representing 62.52% of the company’s equity share capital.

Assuming the maximum buyback of 99 lakh shares at ₹171 per share, the promoter holding is projected to increase to 64.09%, while the public shareholding could decline from 37.48% to 35.91%.

The company’s total outstanding equity shares would, under the maximum buyback scenario, reduce from approximately 40.37 crore shares to 39.38 crore shares.

Buyback Committee Constituted

Man Infraconstruction has also constituted a Buyback Committee and delegated to it the authority to undertake the necessary actions and formalities in connection with the proposed buyback.

The company said that a public announcement containing the process, timelines and other statutory details of the buyback will be released in due course.

The company’s disclosure was made under Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations following the Board meeting held on September 1, 2026.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Man Infraconstruction Approves Rs 169.29 Crore Share Buyback at Up to Rs 171 Per Share
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Man Infraconstruction Approves Rs 169.29 Crore Share Buyback at Up to Rs 171 Per Share

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Man Infraconstruction Approves Rs 169.29 Crore Share Buyback at Up to Rs 171 Per Share
Man Infraconstruction Approves Rs 169.29 Crore Share Buyback at Up to Rs 171 Per Share
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Man Infraconstruction Approves Rs 169.29 Crore Share Buyback at Up to Rs 171 Per Share

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