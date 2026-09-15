MarketWolf partners with Appreciate to offer US stocks & global markets access to Indian investors via GIFT City

MarketWolf’s retail trading ecosystem, combined with Appreciate’s IFSC-regulated infrastructure, will simplify access to international investing opportunities.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 15: MarketWolf Securities Private Limited, a SEBI-registered stockbroker and research analyst, today announced a strategic partnership with Appreciate Broking IFSC Pvt. Limited, an IFSC-registered intermediary, to enable its customers to access international investment opportunities through the regulated GIFT City IFSC ecosystem.

The partnership combines MarketWolf’s technology-led easy trading experience for retail customers with Appreciate’s full-stack global investing infrastructure, enabling a simpler and more seamless route for Indian investors seeking exposure to US & other international markets.

Through Appreciate, MarketWolf customers will be able to access a broad range of global investment opportunities, including US-listed stocks and global ETFs, through a regulated IFSC route. The solution is designed to reduce the complexity traditionally associated with international investing while bringing together digital onboarding, remittance support, custody and exchange connectivity within a single experience.

Key benefits for investors

Access to global investment opportunities, including US-listed stocks and global ETFs

Fractional investing, enabling participation with smaller ticket sizes

Access through the regulated GIFT City IFSC ecosystem

Digital onboarding and a simplified investing journey

Seamless remittance and investment infrastructure

Regulated custody and investor protection measures

Future-ready access to additional global funds and investment products

The partnership comes at a time when Indian investors are increasingly looking beyond domestic markets to diversify their investments and participate in global themes such as technology, healthcare, artificial intelligence and other long-term growth opportunities, while capitalizing on dollar appreciation.

Vishesh Dhingra, Founder & CEO, MarketWolf, said: “MarketWolf has always focused on making market participation easier and more accessible for new retail investors. Through our partnership with Appreciate, we are extending that philosophy now to US & other global markets. Appreciate’s GIFT City infrastructure and international market access will help our customers explore global investment opportunities through a seamless and trusted experience.”

Subho Moulik, Founder & CEO, Appreciate, said: “Our partnership with MarketWolf brings together a strong retail investing platform and Appreciate’s robust infrastructure. MarketWolf has built a customer-first experience around simplicity and technology, while we are focused on making international investing accessible through the regulated GIFT City ecosystem. Together, we can help more Indian investors participate in global markets with greater ease, and confidence.”

The partnership reinforces both organisations’ commitment to expanding access to international financial markets while maintaining high standards of regulatory compliance, transparency and investor protection.

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