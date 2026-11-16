Master Capital Services Limited Raises Rs 75 Cr through Allotment of Non-Convertible Debentures

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], November 16: Master Trust Limited (MASTERTR, BSE: 511768), a diversified financial services company offering broking, derivatives clearing, depository services, lending, wealth management, portfolio management, investment banking, merchant banking, insurance and investment solutions under the mastertrust group through a strong digital platform has informed that its wholly owned subsidiary, Master Capital Services Limited, has raised ₹75 Cr through allotment of 75,000 Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs), as approved in its Legal, Banking and Finance Committee meeting held on 12th November, 2026.

Key Issue Highlights

Master Capital Services Limited – NCD Allotment Details

Issuer: Master Capital Services Limited (Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Master Trust Limited)

Master Capital Services Limited (Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Master Trust Limited) Instrument: Secured, Listed, Rated, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs)

Secured, Listed, Rated, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) Number of NCDs Allotted: 75,000

75,000 Face Value per NCD: ₹10,000

₹10,000 Total Issue Size: ₹75 Cr

₹75 Cr Coupon Rate: 10.50%

10.50% Maturity Date: 12th May 2028

12th May 2028 Approval: Approved in the Legal, Banking and Finance Committee meeting held on 12th November 2026.

Approved in the Legal, Banking and Finance Committee meeting held on 12th November 2026. Object of the Issue: General corporate purposes and meeting working capital requirements.

Strategic Significance

Raises ₹75 Cr through NCD allotment, strengthening the company’s funding base.

Diversifies funding sources to support business growth.

Enhances financial flexibility to meet future business requirements.

Reinforces focus on disciplined capital allocation and prudent financial management.

Supports the continued development of its integrated financial services offering.

Strengthen the working capital of the company & fulfills general corporate purposes.

Commenting on the allotment, Mr. Puneet Singhania, Whole Time Director of Master Capital Services Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Master Trust Limited said, “We are pleased to announce the successful allotment of ₹75 Cr worth of Non-Convertible Debentures by Master Capital Services Limited, marking an important milestone for the Company. The funds raised will strengthen our funding base and diversify our sources of funding, providing support for the continued growth of our business and working capital requirements. We remain focused on disciplined capital allocation, operational efficiency and prudent financial management. Going forward, we will continue to enhance our integrated financial services offerings with a strong emphasis on technology, innovation and sustainable growth, while creating long-term value for all our stakeholders.”

About mastertrust group

Master Trust Limited is a diversified financial services company with over 41 years of experience, offering a comprehensive suite of trading, investment, wealth management, and financial solutions under the mastertrust group. Established in 1985, the Company has evolved into a trusted financial services platform with a strong presence across capital markets, serving retail, HNI, corporate, and institutional clients through technology-driven and research-backed offerings.

The Company has established a pan-India network spanning 22 States and Union Territories, supported by 63 branches, 1,550+ business partners, over 4.40 lakh registered customers and 1,220 employees, reflecting its extensive distribution network and strong customer reach.

mastertrust provides a one-stop financial services platform, offering equity and commodity trading, derivatives clearing, portfolio management, wealth management, depository services, merchant banking, insurance, research, algorithmic trading, and NBFC services. This diversified product portfolio enables the Company to cater to the evolving financial needs of investors under a single integrated ecosystem.

Over the years, the Company has strengthened its market position through continuous technology adoption, digital innovation, and strategic expansion. It has received several industry recognitions, including being named the Best BFSI Brand by The Economic Times for four consecutive years (2023–2026) and the Best Organisation to Work by ET Now in 2025, underscoring its commitment to operational excellence and customer-centricity.

Looking ahead, mastertrust aims to deepen its digital capabilities, expand its customer base and product offerings, and strengthen its integrated financial services ecosystem. With a focus on technology, innovation, research-driven advisory, and nationwide expansion, the Company is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for comprehensive financial solutions while creating long-term value for its stakeholders.

In FY26 (Consolidated), Master Trust Limited reported Total Income of ₹5,758.44 Mn, EBITDA of ₹ 2293.76 Mn, and Net Profit of ₹1,260.87 Mn.

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

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