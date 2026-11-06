Mastertrust Reports Strong Q2 FY27 Performance with 21.13% Growth in Total Income and 21.94% Surge in PAT

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], November 6: Master Trust Limited (MASTERTR, BSE: 511768), a diversified financial services company offering broking, lending, wealth management, portfolio management, and investment solutions through a strong digital platform, has reported its Unaudited Financial Results for Q2 FY27.

Key Consolidated Financial Highlights

Total Income of ₹1,536.78 Mn, YoY growth of 21.13%

EBITDA of ₹663.66 Mn, YoY growth of 14.44%

EBITDA Margin of 43.19%

PAT of ₹382.97 Mn, YoY growth of 21.94%

PAT Margin of 24.92%, YoY improvement of 16 Bps

EPS of ₹3.10, YoY growth of 14.81%

Consolidated Revenue Mix by Business Segment

Principal Strategies: Contributed ₹652.06 Mn, accounting for 42.43% of total revenue, registering 35.19% YoY growth during Q2 FY27, supported by strong performance in investment and trading activities.

Brokerage & Allied: Generated revenue of ₹351.45 Mn, contributing 22.87% to total revenue and recording 11.63% YoY growth in Q2 FY27, driven by a healthy contribution from brokerage-related services and allied activities.

Interest Income and MTF & Allied together contributed 29.63% of total revenue, generating ₹455.31 Mn, with combined growth of 22.30% YoY and 13.52% QoQ, supported by healthy traction in interest-generating and margin funding activities.

Asset Management (PMS) contributed ₹19.28 Mn during the quarter, while Insurance Broking contributed ₹4.84 Mn, adding to the Company’s diversified revenue streams.

Wealth Management Income increased to ₹17.35 Mn, registering 74.72% QoQ growth, highlighting improved contribution from wealth management operations.

Commenting on the performance Mr. Harjeet Singh Arora, Managing Director of Master Trust Limited and Master Capital Services Limited said, “During the quarter, we continued to focus on active and better-capitalised clients, strengthening our per-client revenue potential and MTF business amid evolving derivatives market conditions. Our strategy remains centred on improving client engagement and delivering sustainable business growth. Financially, during Q2 FY27, the Company reported Total Income of ₹1,536.78 Mn, registering 21.13% YoY growth, while EBITDA stood at ₹663.66 Mn, with an EBITDA Margin of 43.19%. Net Profit increased by 21.94% YoY, reflecting sustained financial performance and growth momentum. Looking ahead, we remain focused on enhancing client engagement through digital platforms and our dealer network, growing the margin trading book, and increasing contributions from distribution and wealth management products. We remain committed to disciplined capital allocation, operational efficiency and creating long-term value for our stakeholders.”

About Master Trust Limited

Master Trust Limited is a diversified financial services company with over 41 years of experience, offering a comprehensive suite of trading, investment, wealth management, and financial solutions. Established in 1985, the Company has evolved into a trusted financial services platform with a strong presence across capital markets, serving retail, HNI, corporate, and institutional clients through technology-driven and research-backed offerings.

The Company has established a pan-India network spanning 22 States & Union Territories, supported by 63 branches, 1,550+ business partners, over 4.40 lakh registered customers and 1,220 employees, reflecting its extensive distribution network and strong customer reach.

mastertrust provides a one-stop financial services platform, offering equity and commodity trading, derivatives, portfolio management, wealth management, depository services, merchant banking, insurance, research, algorithmic trading, and NBFC services. This diversified product portfolio enables the Company to cater to the evolving financial needs of investors under a single integrated ecosystem.

Over the years, the Company has strengthened its market position through continuous technology adoption, digital innovation, and strategic expansion. It has received several industry recognitions, including being named the Best BFSI Brand by The Economic Times for four consecutive years (2023–2026) and the Best Organisation to Work by ET Now in 2025, underscoring its commitment to operational excellence and customer-centricity.

Looking ahead, mastertrust aims to deepen its digital capabilities, expand its customer base and product offerings, and strengthen its integrated financial services ecosystem. With a focus on technology, innovation, research-driven advisory, and nationwide expansion, the Company is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for comprehensive financial solutions while creating long-term value for its stakeholders.

In FY26 (Consolidated), Master Trust Limited reported Total Income of ₹5,758.44 Mn, EBITDA of ₹ 2,293.76 Mn, and Net Profit of ₹1,260.87 Mn.

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

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