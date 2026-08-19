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Home > BL News > MFOWA Promotes Stakeholder Collaboration for Smooth Completion of Chadha Residency

MFOWA Promotes Stakeholder Collaboration for Smooth Completion of Chadha Residency

MFOWA Promotes Stakeholder Collaboration for Smooth Completion of Chadha Residency

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Wed 2026-08-19 20:17 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 19: The Maharashtra Flat Owners Welfare Association (MFOWA) on Tuesday held a press conference at its Andheri headquarters to discuss the way forward for flat purchasers associated with the Chadha Residency project at Karav–Shil, Ambernath, with a focus on constructive engagement, project progress and timely completion.

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MFOWA said the association’s primary objective is to create a positive platform for dialogue between flat purchasers and the project stakeholders, helping address practical concerns and support the smooth completion of the project.

The Association noted that an Agreement for Sale available with it had indicated March 31, 2026 as the possession date. MFOWA said the focus now should be on maintaining momentum, completing the remaining work and establishing a practical roadmap that gives purchasers greater confidence about the path ahead.

Working Towards a Positive Resolution

The Association has called for a detailed discussion on the project’s current construction progress, the work remaining across different areas and the steps required to move towards completion.

MFOWA said purchasers would particularly benefit from regular and transparent updates on construction activity, essential facilities and the overall development timeline. The Association believes that better communication can help reduce uncertainty and allow families to plan their next steps with greater confidence.

The Association also highlighted the importance of completing key facilities and common infrastructure, including water supply, electricity, drainage, roads, lifts, fire-safety arrangements and other amenities required for comfortable living.

Focus on Transparency and Coordination

MFOWA has expressed its willingness to participate in discussions with the developer, project professionals, financial institutions wherever necessary and representatives of flat purchasers to identify practical solutions and support the project’s progress.

According to MFOWA, the objective is to establish a clear, realistic and time-bound roadmap covering the remaining work and the transition towards possession.

The Association believes that regular communication between stakeholders can also help purchasers better understand construction milestones, financial commitments and the sequence of activities leading up to completion.

Continued Efforts Towards Amicable Engagement

MFOWA stated that it had earlier invited the developer for a Friendly Amicable Settlement Meeting through Mediation to discuss the project’s progress, remaining work, financial matters and a possible possession plan.

The Association said it remains committed to keeping the dialogue constructive and solution-oriented. It believes that continued engagement can help create common ground and accelerate progress on matters important to purchasers.

MFOWA also acknowledged that completing a residential project of this scale involves coordination across multiple areas. The Association said its intention is to support that process by bringing purchaser concerns into a structured and constructive conversation.

A Shared Goal: Homes Ready for Families

MFOWA emphasised that flat purchasers and project stakeholders ultimately share a common objective: seeing the project completed and families moving into their homes with confidence.

MFOWA expressed hope that the ongoing dialogue will result in a clear way forward for Chadha Residency and help bring the project closer to completion, enabling eligible purchasers to look forward to their homes and a more secure future.

The Association reiterated its commitment to constructive engagement and said it remains ready to work with all stakeholders towards a positive, practical and mutually acceptable outcome for the Chadha Residency community.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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MFOWA Promotes Stakeholder Collaboration for Smooth Completion of Chadha Residency
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MFOWA Promotes Stakeholder Collaboration for Smooth Completion of Chadha Residency

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MFOWA Promotes Stakeholder Collaboration for Smooth Completion of Chadha Residency
MFOWA Promotes Stakeholder Collaboration for Smooth Completion of Chadha Residency
MFOWA Promotes Stakeholder Collaboration for Smooth Completion of Chadha Residency
MFOWA Promotes Stakeholder Collaboration for Smooth Completion of Chadha Residency

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