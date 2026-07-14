MG Unveils Two Exciting Concept Cars Combining Sporting Heritage and Advanced Technology at The Goodwood Festival of Speed 2026

Two electric concept cars make their world debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2026. (In picture: MG Cyber)

London [United Kingdom], July 13: Marking another landmark moment in its 100+ years of British heritage, MG has two exciting concept cars making their world debuts at the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2026, signalling future models designed to showcase a mix of its sporty roots with the latest EV technology – a fusion of inheritance and innovation.

The MG GO! concept car is more than a glimpse of the future new B-segment electric hatchback being launched in 2027, but a promise of bringing genuine aspiration and desirability to the electric mainstream. It has a clever mix of retro futuristic design inspired by MG’s most elegant and expressive models from the mid-20th century, like the iconic MGB GT.

Taking MG’s sporty heritage even further, the MG Cyber Concept is a bold exploration of what a future D-segment performance SUV can become in the electric era. It reflects a broader vision for MG’s future, one where performance is not confined to a specific body style but can be experienced across a wider range of vehicles and lifestyles.

Together, these two concepts demonstrate the full breadth of MG’s engineering vision and technological competence: bringing its sporty heritage into something exceptional for the future – and for everyone.

MG GO!

As a compact B-segment battery electric hatchback, the MG GO! explores a retro futuristic idea informed by some of MG’s most youthful and expressive designs from the mid-20th century. MG’s British identity and spirit has been reinterpreted for a new generation with the MG GO! as a preview of a future compact hatchback due in 2027.

The concept, along with the forthcoming production model, has been designed entirely by the team at MG Design Centre in London, led by Design Director Carl Gotham. However, from the outset, the intention was never to create a nostalgic showpiece, but something contemporary and relevant: a compact car with genuine emotional appeal, conceived to stand apart in a highly competitive segment – to be poised, playful, and immediately engaging.

The design language is deliberately simple, built around a small number of key elements that reflect qualities always admired in MG’s classic designs, especially the MGB GT – a car that embodied everyday elegance, joy, and presence without excess.

At the same time, MG GO! is not just a retro exercise but intended to stand on its own, with an identity that acknowledges the past while feeling entirely at ease in today’s automotive landscape. That does not mean sentimentality; it means designing a car evocative enough to form an emotional connection.

MG GO! is intended to feel intentional yet playful, as a contemporary nod to sporting MGs that have come before, from the MGB GT to MG Metro Turbo, MG ZR, and MG EX4. It reflects a belief that everyday cars can still have distinct personalities and create genuine emotional connections with the people who use them. It is both a statement for today and a small indication of where MG can go next.

“With MG GO!, we wanted to create something compact and contemporary, but also warm, expressive, and immediately likeable, an embodiment of all that we admire about the MG brand. It is not about looking back for its own sake, but about capturing some of the clarity, charm and emotional appeal that have always made MG so distinctive, and reinterpreting that in a way that feels relevant today and crucially creating something with strong charisma,” said Carl Gotham, Design Director of Advanced Design, London.

MG Cyber Concept

Conceived as a flagship expression of the MG brand, the Cyber Concept previews a future model in the large SUV D-segment. It draws inspiration from two defining chapters in MG’s history: the relentless pursuit of speed embodied by the legendary EX181 land speed record car and the spirit of innovation and reinvention that continues to shape MG today.

Cyber extends that philosophy into a new territory. As a large, high-performance electric SUV, it combines the versatility and practicality expected by modern customers with the emotional appeal, dynamic character, and sense of occasion traditionally associated with sports cars.

The core idea behind Cyber is performance without compromise. It seeks to unite everyday usability with genuine driving enjoyment, creating a vehicle equally suited to urban environments, long-distance journeys, and engaging roads. In doing so, it reflects a belief that driving pleasure should remain relevant, accessible, and rewarding in every aspect of modern mobility.

Its design embodies this ambition through powerful proportions, a confident stance, and carefully sculpted surfaces that communicate athleticism and sophistication. Every element has been shaped to express movement and energy, creating a strong sense of presence whether the vehicle is in motion or at rest.

Commenting on the bold vision of the MG Cyber Concept, Jozef Kabaň, Vice President of Global Design, said:

“Great design begins with people, not products. Technology and innovation are essential, but they can be shared. Character cannot. The future of automotive design is about creating cars with a strong identity that people instantly recognize and emotionally connect with. Great design should spark curiosity, excitement, and desire. It should make people stop, smile, and want to discover more. Our MG concepts express this vision for the future of the brand.

Because great design is never just about the car, it’s about people, their experiences, and their dreams. Our role is to inspire them and create products that enrich their journey through life.”

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