LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > BL News > Mika Singh and Chinki Minki Announce a New Property Investment Together, Marking a New Chapter of Growth

Mika Singh and Chinki Minki Announce a New Property Investment Together, Marking a New Chapter of Growth

Mika Singh and Chinki Minki Announce a New Property Investment Together, Marking a New Chapter of Growth

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Fri 2026-08-14 10:35 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 13: Popular digital creators and twin sisters Chinki Minki, along with singer and entertainer Mika Singh, have announced a new property investment together, marking an exciting new chapter in their professional journey and shared vision for growth.

You Might Be Interested In

Mika Singh and Chinki Minki have come together as co-partners with a 50-50 shareholding in a new real estate investment, marking the beginning of an exciting business collaboration. The 50-50 partnership reflects their shared vision and confidence in the real estate space.

The announcement highlights a strategic partnership built around trust, vision and long-term growth, with the trio coming together to invest in property and explore new opportunities in the real estate space. The collaboration reflects their shared belief in building assets that go beyond immediate gains and contribute towards creating a lasting legacy.

Known for their strong presence in the entertainment and digital space, Chinki Minki have steadily expanded their professional horizons, while Mika Singh continues to be one of the most recognised names in the Indian music and entertainment industry. Their decision to come together for a property investment brings together three established personalities with a common outlook towards creating sustainable opportunities for the future.

Sharing the announcement, the trio expressed their excitement about the new beginning, It is envisioned as a step towards building, growing and creating something meaningful together.

The collaboration also reflects the growing trend of celebrities and creators exploring investments beyond entertainment, with real estate emerging as a preferred avenue for long-term financial growth and stability.

Mika Singh says “I have always believed that success is not just about what you achieve today, but also about what you build for tomorrow. This property investment with Chinki Minki is a step in that direction. We share a great equation and a similar vision when it comes to growth, and I’m happy to embark on this new journey together. I’m looking forward to seeing this partnership grow into something truly meaningful”

Chinki Minki says “For us, this investment is more than just owning a property; it is about taking a step towards building something meaningful for the future. We have always believed in growing together, exploring new opportunities and making decisions that have a long-term vision. This partnership with Mika Singh makes this milestone even more special, and we are excited about everything that lies ahead”

A new chapter begins, built on vision, trust, growth and success.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Mika Singh and Chinki Minki Announce a New Property Investment Together, Marking a New Chapter of Growth
Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

“Save Me From My Wife”, UP Tops List in Husbands’ murder With 91 cases; MP on 2nd Spot with 36

Pooch Ke Toh Dekho: When Gen Alpha Put India’s Biggest Brands On The Spot

Why BCI Has Withdrawn Its Order Barring NALSAR 2026 Graduates After The CJI Protest

Why Is Holy City Of Haridwar Struggling With 7000 Tonnes Of Garbage, Urine Bottle After Kanwar Yatra?

IIM Calcutta invites applications for the sixth batch of the Executive Programme in Healthcare Management

LATEST NEWS

Mika Singh and Chinki Minki Announce a New Property Investment Together, Marking a New Chapter of Growth

Vishwanath & Sons Review: 3/5, Suriya And Mamitha Baiju Hold Together A Warm Family Drama That Loses Its Way In The Second Half

Who Is Tanzid Hasan Tamim? Opener Becomes Bangladesh’s First Test Centurion In Australia As Tourists Take Complete Control In Darwin

Why USS Abraham Lincoln Sailors Tried To Jump Overboard? What 250 Days At Sea Did To Crew

Is VVS Laxman Replacing Ajit Agarkar As India’s Chief Selector? BCCI Set To Give Ex-Cricketer Big Role | Report

Johnny Lever B’Day SPL: From Dropping Out In Class 7 To Selling Pens On Streets, How He Became A 350+ Film Comedy Legend

‘Something Fishy’: Why Farooq Abdullah Is Questioning Threats To Kashmiri Pandit PM Package Employees

Bengaluru New Parking Policy: How Much Will You Have To Pay? Check Rules Here

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Statue Damaged In Kolkata Hours After Adhikari’s Warning

Mohit Raina Birthday: The Day He Got Lord Shiva’s Role, His Father Passed Away; Uri Performance Won Hearts

Mika Singh and Chinki Minki Announce a New Property Investment Together, Marking a New Chapter of Growth

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Mika Singh and Chinki Minki Announce a New Property Investment Together, Marking a New Chapter of Growth

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Mika Singh and Chinki Minki Announce a New Property Investment Together, Marking a New Chapter of Growth
Mika Singh and Chinki Minki Announce a New Property Investment Together, Marking a New Chapter of Growth
Mika Singh and Chinki Minki Announce a New Property Investment Together, Marking a New Chapter of Growth
Mika Singh and Chinki Minki Announce a New Property Investment Together, Marking a New Chapter of Growth

QUICK LINKS