Millworks Technologies Establishes a Centre of Excellence for 3D Printing with Markforged

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 21: Millworks Technologies Limited | BSE: 544826, a precision engineering manufacturer providing machined components, sheet metal parts, and integrated assemblies for mission-critical applications across railways, aerospace, defence, and semiconductor sectors, has announced that it has set up a Centre of Excellence for 3D printing with Markforged Holding Corporation, USA at its facility.

The Centre houses seven machines in total, including industrial 3D printers, supporting post-processing systems and 3D scanning equipment. It is designed to enable rapid prototyping of carbon fibre composite and polymer components for aerospace and defence customers.

The Centre runs on Markforged’s Digital Forge platform, which connects industrial 3D printers, engineering-grade materials and enterprise software, so that parts can be produced on demand at the point of need. The Company expects this to shorten development cycles considerably and to let it respond faster to customer requirements for new programmes.

The Centre’s equipment includes the Markforged FX10 industrial composite printer, the Markforged Mark Two (Gen 2) continuous fibre printer, the Formlabs Form 4L and Form 4 resin printers with complete post-processing packages, a MetaForm 700 FDM large-format printer, and a 3DeVOK MT 3D scanner for reverse engineering and dimensional inspection.

Centre of Excellence: Key Capabilities

Composite materials: Continuous Carbon Fibre, Kevlar, Fiberglass and High-Temperature Fiberglass

Continuous Carbon Fibre, Kevlar, Fiberglass and High-Temperature Fiberglass Resin printing: high-resolution and large-format parts on the Formlabs Form 4 and Form 4L

high-resolution and large-format parts on the Formlabs Form 4 and Form 4L End-to-end workflow: design, printing, post-processing and 3D scanning, all in-house

design, printing, post-processing and 3D scanning, all in-house Applications: functional prototypes, development parts, fixtures and tooling for aerospace and defence programmes.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Sridhar Acharya, Managing Director of Millworks Technologies Limited, said, “The Markforged Centre of Excellence adds a strong new capability to Millworks. Customers increasingly expect development parts within short timelines. With industrial 3D printers and in-house composite and resin printing capability, we can now produce functional prototypes faster than conventional routes allow. This strengthens our role as an engineering partner from the earliest stage of a programme.

For our shareholders, the Centre is a strategic investment in the quality and visibility of our future revenue. Aerospace and defence programmes typically run for many years, so each such qualification can support long-term, recurring business for our precision machining operations. We remain focused on disciplined growth that creates sustainable, long-term value for all our stakeholders.”

About Millworks Technologies Limited

Millworks Technologies Limited, founded in 2021 by Mr. Sridhar Acharya (MD) and Mr. Madhu HK (Whole-Time Director), is a Bengaluru-based precision engineering manufacturer providing machined components, sheet metal parts, and integrated assemblies for mission-critical applications across railways, aerospace, defence, and semiconductor sectors. It operates under both Build-to-Print (BTP) and Build-to-Spec (BTS) models, offering full-scope manufacturing as well as job-work services, primarily to OEM customers.

With four manufacturing facilities in Bengaluru, the Company has capabilities in precision CNC machining, sheet metal fabrication, welding, EDM, laser cutting, assembly, and inspection. Its operations are supported by AS9100D and ISO 9001:2015 certified quality systems and advanced quality assurance infrastructure.

Millworks Technologies was listed on the BSE SME platform on 21 July 2026.

The Company reported a total income of ₹153.40 crore, EBITDA of ₹56.65 crore, and a net profit of ₹37.06 crores in FY26, with 27.47% generated from exports to customers across twelve countries.

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