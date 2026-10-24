Millworks Technologies Secures HAL Orders and Signs MoU with TridenTech for UAV Engines

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 24: Millworks Technologies Limited | BSE: 544826, a precision engineering manufacturer providing machined components, sheet metal parts, and integrated assemblies for mission-critical applications across railways, aerospace, defence, and semiconductor sectors, has announced two key developments: the receipt of Purchase Orders from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for HAWK and MiG-29 aircraft assemblies, and the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with TridenTech Engineering Private Limited (TridenTech) for UAV propulsion engines.

Purchase Orders from HAL

The Company has received two developmental purchase orders from HAL. The first, from the Overhaul Division, is for the manufacture and supply of Oxygen Valve Assemblies for the HAWK aircraft, which form part of the onboard oxygen system of the HAWK advanced jet trainer. The second, a developmental order from the Engine Division, Koraput, is for Surge Warning Sensor Assemblies for the MiG-29 aircraft, which the Company is developing for the RD-33 engine that powers the MiG-29 fighter as part of its engine monitoring system. Both are flight-critical assemblies demanding high precision, stringent quality assurance and complete traceability.

MoU with TridenTech Engineering

TridenTech is a Chennai-based engine design and development company located at the IIT Madras Research Park. The MoU sets out a framework for the co-development, manufacturing and marketing of an Internal Combustion engine for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), intended for defence, commercial, surveillance, logistics, agricultural and special-mission applications, in both domestic and overseas markets.

TridenTech will lead engine design, development, assembly and testing, while Millworks will lead manufacturing engineering, production and export marketing under a revenue-share arrangement. Millworks will retain exclusive rights to the manufacturing processes it develops for engine castings, seals and key components.

Commenting on the developments, Mr. Sridhar Acharya, Managing Director of Millworks Technologies Limited, said, “We are pleased to have been entrusted by HAL with these orders for the HAWK and MiG-29 platforms. These are flight-critical assemblies for sensitive defence programmes, and we regard them as a significant endorsement of our precision manufacturing capabilities, quality systems and execution track record.

We are equally delighted to partner with TridenTech Engineering on UAV propulsion, one of the fastest-growing areas in defence and aerospace. The MoU brings together TridenTech’s engine design expertise and our manufacturing, tooling and process capabilities, and gives us a pathway to take Indian-engineered engines to global markets. Together, these developments strengthen our position in aerospace and defence. We remain focused on the timely execution of the HAL orders, and look forward to working with TridenTech towards developing the first engine prototype.”

About Millworks Technologies Limited

Millworks Technologies Limited, founded in 2021 by Mr. Sridhar Acharya (MD) and Mr. Madhu HK (Whole-Time Director), is a Bengaluru-based precision engineering manufacturer providing machined components, sheet metal parts, and integrated assemblies for mission-critical applications across railways, aerospace, defence, and semiconductor sectors. It operates under both Build-to-Print (BTP) and Build-to-Spec (BTS) models, offering full-scope manufacturing as well as job-work services, primarily to OEM customers.

With four manufacturing facilities in Bengaluru, the Company has capabilities in precision CNC machining, sheet metal fabrication, welding, EDM, laser cutting, assembly, and inspection. Its operations are supported by AS9100D and ISO 9001:2015 certified quality systems and advanced quality assurance infrastructure.

Millworks Technologies was listed on the BSE SME platform on 21 July 2026.

The Company reported a total income of ₹153.40 crore, EBITDA of ₹56.65 crore, and a net profit of ₹37.06 crore in FY26, with 27.47% generated from exports to customers across twelve countries.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)