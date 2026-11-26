Dr Krishna Prasad J R

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 26: Childhood vaccination schedules involve multiple appointments during the first few years of life, and keeping track of each recommended dose is an important responsibility for parents. In the case of polio, completing the full immunisation schedule, including booster doses, helps ensure that children receive the recommended protection as they grow.

The Indian Academy of Pediatrics recommends three primary doses of the polio vaccine at 6, 10 and 14 weeks, followed by booster doses at 16–18 months and 4–6 years. These doses form an important part of childhood preventive healthcare, extending protection from infancy through the school-entry years.

Dr Krishna Prasad J R, Consultant – Paediatrics, Motherhood Women & Children’s Hospital, Bengaluru, said,

“With several vaccinations scheduled during infancy and early childhood, it is possible for parents to lose track of individual appointments. Maintaining an updated vaccination card and reviewing it periodically can help families stay organised. Parents should pay particular attention to booster doses, which are an essential part of the recommended polio immunisation schedule.”

The importance of completing vaccination is reinforced by the nature of the disease itself. Polio is highly infectious and can spread through individuals who experience no symptoms or only mild illness. In some cases, the virus attacks the nervous system and causes irreversible paralysis. Approximately one in 200 infections can lead to paralysis, and 5–10% of those affected may die if their breathing muscles are involved. There is no cure for polio.

While India has successfully maintained its polio-free status through extensive immunisation and surveillance, the disease continues to circulate globally. Wild poliovirus type 1 remains endemic in Afghanistan and Pakistan, making continued vigilance important for India.

Dr Krishna Prasad added,

“If parents discover that a dose has been missed or are unsure about their child’s vaccination history, the first step should be to consult their paediatrician. Reviewing available records and seeking appropriate medical guidance helps families address gaps in immunisation. Keeping vaccinations on schedule is an important investment in a child’s long-term health.”

Sustaining India’s polio-free status requires consistent participation at the family level, supported by healthcare professionals and public-health systems. Regular vaccination reviews, timely booster doses and continued awareness can help ensure that every child receives the protection recommended for their age.

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