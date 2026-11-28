Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 28: Mitra Orthopaedic Superspeciality Hospital organised an insightful session titled ‘The Oxford Knee Story – Less Surgery. More Life.’, featuring internationally renowned knee surgeon Dr. Christopher Dodd from Oxford, UK, as the Chief Guest. The session focused on creating awareness about advanced and less invasive treatment options for knee problems, emphasising that not every patient suffering from knee pain or knee damage necessarily requires a total knee replacement. For this, Dr. Christopher Dodd along with Dr. Kartik Shukla, Dr. Darshan Thakkar, Dr. Ravi Chhajed, Dr. Darshan Rajani and Dr. Aman Saraiya, leading orthopaedic and joint replacement specialists at Mitra Hospital gave information.

Dr. Christopher Dodd, Consultant Knee Surgeon at Manor Hospital, Oxford, UK, Honorary Clinical Lecturer at the University of Oxford, and Past President of the British and European Knee Societies, shared his extensive expertise and insights into the Oxford Partial Knee Replacement procedure, for which he is globally recognised.

The key message of the session was that knee treatment should not follow a one-size-fits-all approach. Depending on the extent and location of the damage, several patients may benefit from smaller, less invasive surgical procedures rather than undergoing a complete knee replacement. With the right diagnosis and patient selection, procedures such as partial knee replacement can help preserve healthy parts of the knee while addressing the affected area.

Dr. Dodd elaborated on the philosophy behind the Oxford Knee procedure, highlighting the importance of understanding each patient’s condition and choosing the most appropriate treatment. The discussion also shed light on how advancements in orthopaedic surgery are making it possible to offer patients treatment options that focus on preserving natural knee function, enabling better mobility and quality of life.

Drawing on his extensive global experience and observations from working with diverse populations, Dr. Dodd also visited Mitra for an in-depth discussion on anatomical variations and their impact on surgical techniques. The discussion explored how factors such as geography, gender and genetics may call for certain modifications to surgical approaches, particularly in the Indian context. His international insights and expert observations offered valuable perspectives on further refining the procedure and enhancing patient outcomes.

Dr. Kartik Shukla and his team at Mitra have over a decade of experience performing this procedure, placing them among the most experienced teams in India. The exchange of global expertise and clinical experience further strengthens their commitment to improving mobility and quality of life for both Indian and international patients.

Through this initiative, Mitra Orthopaedic Superspeciality Hospital reaffirmed its commitment to bringing advanced orthopaedic knowledge, innovative treatment approaches and patient-centric care to Ahmedabad. With the philosophy of ‘Less Surgery. More Life.’, Mitra continues to emphasise that the right treatment is not necessarily the biggest surgery, but the one best suited to each patient’s condition.

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