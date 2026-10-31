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Home > BL News > NavTech Unveils 10 Gbps QKD-Enabled Optical Wireless System at IMC 2026; Targets Secure Telecom and Defence Networks

NavTech Unveils 10 Gbps QKD-Enabled Optical Wireless System at IMC 2026; Targets Secure Telecom and Defence Networks

NavTech Unveils 10 Gbps QKD-Enabled Optical Wireless System at IMC 2026; Targets Secure Telecom and Defence Networks

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Sat 2026-10-31 15:19 IST

India-developed OpticSpectra 10G QKD combines high-capacity Free Space Optical communication with Quantum Key Distribution capability; system designed for links of up to 5 km

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New Delhi [India], October 31: Indian deep-tech company Nav Wireless Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (NavTech) has unveiled OpticSpectra 10G QKD, an India-developed Free Space Optical (FSO) communication system designed to combine data speeds of up to 10 Gbps with Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) capability, at India Mobile Congress 2026. The platform is designed for optical wireless links of up to 5 km and is aimed primarily at telecom, defence and other security-sensitive communication environments where high-capacity connectivity and secure key exchange are increasingly important

The system was unveiled at IMC 2026 in the presence of Shri Anil Kumar Lahoti, Chairman, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), underscoring the growing policy and industry interest around indigenous optical and next-generation secure communication technologies.

Shri Anil Kumar Lahoti, Chairman, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) said “India’s progress in indigenous optical wireless communication and quantum technologies reflects the growing capabilities of our domestic technology ecosystem. Innovations that bring together high-speed connectivity, secure communications and advanced photonics have the potential to contribute meaningfully to India’s digital infrastructure and technological self-reliance.”

High-Speed Optical Communication With QKD Capability

Free Space Optical communication transmits data between two points using highly directional beams of light rather than a physical fibre connection across the complete link. QKD is designed to enable the generation and exchange of cryptographic keys using quantum principles, adding a security-oriented capability to the communication architecture when correctly implemented and integrated.

By bringing the two technologies together, OpticSpectra 10G QKD is intended to support applications where both data capacity and communication security matter. NavTech sees potential use in telecom infrastructure, defence networks, strategic facilities and other mission-critical links.

For telecom networks, the system can support high-capacity optical connectivity where extending fibre may be difficult or time-consuming. For defence and strategic networks, the company is positioning the platform for communication requirements that place greater emphasis on secure key distribution, rapid deployment and network resilience.

Designed and Developed in India

OpticSpectra 10G QKD forms part of NavTech’s broader effort to develop advanced optical, laser and photonics-based communication technologies in India and move them from R&D into deployable systems for domestic and international markets.

The next phase of communication infrastructure will need to address capacity and security together. With OpticSpectra 10G QKD, our objective is to combine high-speed optical wireless communication with advanced key-distribution capability in an India-developed platform for telecom, defence and strategic networks,” said Hardik Soni, Co-Founder & CTO, Nav Wireless Technologies.

He further added “We want to take photonics technologies from Indian R&D into practical deployments. IMC gives us an important platform to demonstrate that transition from research to deployable deep-tech systems.”

QKD-Enabled Communication Gains Strategic Relevance

As communication networks become more data-intensive and security-sensitive, telecom and strategic infrastructure operators are evaluating technologies that can strengthen both capacity and protection of critical communications. NavTech believes QKD-enabled optical wireless systems can become one of the specialised building blocks within that broader transition. The company is developing its optical communication portfolio as a complementary layer alongside fibre, radio-frequency and satellite networks, with different systems addressing capacity, distance and security requirements.

About Nav Wireless Technologies

Nav Wireless Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is an Indian deep-tech company developing advanced optical communication technologies, including Free-Space Optical Communication (FSOC), VLC and next-generation photonic communication solutions. The company is focused on extending high-capacity connectivity beyond conventional fibre infrastructure for telecommunications, enterprise, defence, remote connectivity and other specialised applications.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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NavTech Unveils 10 Gbps QKD-Enabled Optical Wireless System at IMC 2026; Targets Secure Telecom and Defence Networks
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NavTech Unveils 10 Gbps QKD-Enabled Optical Wireless System at IMC 2026; Targets Secure Telecom and Defence Networks

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NavTech Unveils 10 Gbps QKD-Enabled Optical Wireless System at IMC 2026; Targets Secure Telecom and Defence Networks

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NavTech Unveils 10 Gbps QKD-Enabled Optical Wireless System at IMC 2026; Targets Secure Telecom and Defence Networks
NavTech Unveils 10 Gbps QKD-Enabled Optical Wireless System at IMC 2026; Targets Secure Telecom and Defence Networks
NavTech Unveils 10 Gbps QKD-Enabled Optical Wireless System at IMC 2026; Targets Secure Telecom and Defence Networks
NavTech Unveils 10 Gbps QKD-Enabled Optical Wireless System at IMC 2026; Targets Secure Telecom and Defence Networks
NavTech Unveils 10 Gbps QKD-Enabled Optical Wireless System at IMC 2026; Targets Secure Telecom and Defence Networks

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