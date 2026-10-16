Neeraj Bhatia’s OPUL Sign Unveiling Marks a Special Occasion Alongside Rameez Sabri’s Birthday Celebration

The OPUL Sign Unveiling marked a significant occasion, coinciding with the birthday celebration of Rameez Sabri at Dragonfly, Mumbai. The evening brought the unveiling into focus alongside the birthday festivities, creating an occasion that celebrated both the milestone and the people who came together to be part of it.

The Evening saw the presence of Poonam Pandey, Aamir Ali, Neeraj Bhatia, Faiz Mohammad, Sohail Sabri, Shabab Sabri, DJ Odin, Nivedita Basu & Many More.

Sharing his thoughts on the occasion, Neeraj Bhatia said, “ It was wonderful to be part of the OPUL Sign Unveiling and Rameez Sabri’s birthday celebration. Such occasions bring people together to celebrate milestones, relationships and new beginnings. It was a pleasure to be part of this special evening and share these memorable moments with everyone present.”

The occasion brought together the OPUL Sign Unveiling and Rameez Sabri’s birthday celebration, marking a special milestone for him.

Speaking about the occasion, Rameez Sabri said, “It is a special feeling to mark my birthday alongside the OPUL Sign Unveiling. Moments like these become more meaningful when shared with friends, well-wishers and people who have been part of the journey. I am grateful to everyone who joined me and made the occasion memorable.”

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