‘Never Go for Shortcuts’: Chef Nimish Bhatia Inspires NIPS Students with Lessons from a Lifetime in Culinary Leadership

Dr. Vivek Pathak, Founder Director, NIPS Institute of Hotel Management

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 9: “Never go for shortcuts.” It was perhaps the simplest message Chef Nimish Bhatia gave students at NIPS Institute of Hotel Management, Kolkata. Yet behind those four words stood more than three decades of experience across professional kitchens, culinary leadership, entrepreneurship, and an evolving journey with Indian food.

For students preparing to enter one of the world’s most demanding service professions, Chef Bhatia’s interaction was less about recipes and more about what it takes to build a career that lasts.

Speaking candidly about his professional journey, he emphasised hard work, patience and the need to continuously look for opportunities to learn and grow. His message carried particular relevance for a generation entering an industry where success can sometimes appear instantaneous, while the reality of a professional kitchen continues to demand years of discipline, practice and perseverance.

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Chef Bhatia’s own career reflects that progression. Beginning his culinary journey in 1989, he went on to hold senior culinary and food-and-beverage leadership positions before moving into entrepreneurship, restaurant creation and international culinary ventures.

Over the years, his work has combined Indian flavours and traditions with contemporary interpretation, allowing him to take Indian culinary thinking into different formats and markets. His international standing received further recognition in 2026 when he was named among the Gold Medallists of Ambassadors of Taste for the Global Gastronomy, recognising his contribution to culinary excellence and the promotion of Indian food internationally.

But at NIPS, awards and designations were not the centre of his conversation.

“Great food makes history”

Chef Bhatia spoke about food with the conviction of someone who continues to regard the kitchen as a place of discovery.

“Great food makes history,” he told the students.

Another observation revealed an equally important part of his philosophy:

“Mother Nature is the best Chef.”

Together, the thoughts offered students a lesson beyond technique — great cooking begins with understanding ingredients, respecting what nature provides and developing the knowledge to transform them without losing their character.

His professional journey has also demonstrated that a culinary career need not remain confined to the kitchen. With experience, a chef can progress into culinary leadership, restaurant development, entrepreneurship, consulting, food and beverage strategy and international assignments.

Yet, as Chef Bhatia reminded the students, every such journey begins with mastering the fundamentals.

Bringing industry into the classroom

For NIPS Institute of Hotel Management, the interaction represented a larger educational philosophy.

Founded in Kolkata more than three decades ago, NIPS has consistently sought to connect hospitality education with the realities of the profession by bringing accomplished chefs, hotel leaders, recruiters, entrepreneurs and alumni into direct interaction with students.

Founder Director Dr. Vivek Pathak believes that students preparing for professional careers must learn not only from classrooms and practical laboratories, but also from people who have built kitchens, managed teams, created businesses and experienced the successes and setbacks of the industry themselves.

“When an accomplished professional like Chef Nimish Bhatia tells our students that there are no shortcuts, the message carries the experience of an entire career,” said Dr. Pathak. “We can teach techniques and theory, but students must also understand the discipline, patience and resilience behind professional success. My endeavour has always been to bring our students closer to people who have actually travelled that journey, so that they learn not merely how to find their first job, but how to build a meaningful career.”

For the students, the session therefore became more than an interaction with a celebrated chef. It offered a glimpse into how professional careers are actually built — through opportunities taken, mistakes learnt from, skills repeatedly sharpened and the willingness to remain a student of one’s profession regardless of designation.

Chef Bhatia left them with lessons on food, creativity and professional growth.

But the message likely to stay with them longest was also the shortest:

“Never go for shortcuts.”

For NIPS, it was precisely the kind of lesson that explains why industry leaders are brought into the classroom — because sometimes a few words backed by decades of experience can teach what no textbook can.

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