Nidarshana Gowani Announces Two Grand Editions of ‘Hema Malini LIVE In Concert’ in Mumbai Nehru Centre and Delhi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13: Following the phenomenal success and overwhelming response to Hema Malini LIVE In Concert – The Dream Girl’s Diamond Jubilee Charity Concert, entrepreneur and philanthropist Nidarshana Gowani, Founder of Kamala Trust, has officially announced two spectacular upcoming editions of the iconic musical celebration.

The second concert will be held at Mumbai’s iconic Nehru Centre, Worli, offering audiences an elegant and grand evening celebrating the timeless legacy of Bollywood legend Hema Malini. Following the Mumbai edition, the musical extravaganza will travel to the national capital with a spectacular show in Delhi, taking the celebration to an even wider audience across the country.

Curated as a unique blend of music, cinema and nostalgia, Hema Malini LIVE In Concert will feature the legendary actress alongside some of India’s most celebrated singers, musicians and performers, recreating the magic of her illustrious six decade journey through unforgettable live performances, cherished melodies and heartfelt tributes.

Speaking about the announcement, Nidarshana Gowani said:

“The incredible love and appreciation we received for Hema Malini LIVE In Concert inspired us to bring this celebration to an even larger audience. Hema ji’s contribution to Indian cinema is truly unmatched and these concerts are our humble tribute to her extraordinary legacy while continuing to support meaningful charitable initiatives through Kamala Trust. We are delighted to bring this unforgettable experience to Mumbai at the prestigious Nehru Centre and then to Delhi.”

Expressing his gratitude, RJ Anirudh Chawla, Producer, Director and Host of Hema Malini LIVE In Concert, said:

“I am deeply grateful to Nidarshana Gowani for believing in this vision and taking it forward on an even larger scale. Her unwavering support, passion for giving back to society have made it possible for this concert to reach more audiences.”

The Mumbai and Delhi editions are expected to witness the presence of several legendary actors, celebrated singers, renowned musicians, filmmakers and distinguished personalities from the Indian film fraternity who have shared memorable moments with Hema Malini throughout her illustrious career. The concerts will serve as a heartfelt reunion and tribute to Dharmendra ji, celebrating her extraordinary legacy and six decades of unforgettable contributions to Indian cinema.

With unforgettable performances and a larger vision of giving back to society, Hema Malini LIVE In Concert continues to evolve into a landmark celebration of Indian cinema’s golden era. Spearheaded by the support of Nidarshana Gowani through Kamala Trust and creatively led by RJ Anirudh Chawla.

Further details regarding the concert dates, artist lineup and ticketing will be announced soon.

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