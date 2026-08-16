Nidarshana Gowani Leads Tiranga Rally, Celebrating the Spirit of Patriotism and Unity

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 15: Nidarshana Gowani, Trustee of the Kamala Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust, led a spirited Tiranga Rally that brought together citizens in a powerful celebration of patriotism, unity and national pride.

The rally was attended by dignitaries including Shri. Ram Lal and MLA Parag Shah.

Organised with the message of “Jaiatu Bharatam”, the rally witnessed Nidarshana Gowani proudly carrying the Tricolour as participants came together to celebrate the spirit of India. With the national flag soaring high and the streets filled with patriotic fervour, the event became a heartfelt tribute to the country and the sacrifices made for its freedom.

Speaking at the rally, Nidarshana Gowani said, _“The Tiranga represents our identity, our unity and the dreams of a billion Indians. Today, as we carried the Tricolour with pride, we also carried a sense of responsibility towards our country. Freedom is a legacy we have received, but building a better India is a responsibility we must continue to uphold. Through this rally, we wanted to spread the message that when we stand united, we can truly rise by lifting others”_

For Nidarshana Gowani and the Kamala Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust, the Tiranga Rally was an extension of their commitment to the philosophy of “Rising by lifting others.” The event concluded on a patriotic note, leaving participants with a renewed sense of pride and a shared commitment to contribute towards the progress of the nation.

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