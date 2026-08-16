LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > BL News > Nidarshana Gowani Leads Tiranga Rally, Celebrating the Spirit of Patriotism and Unity

Nidarshana Gowani Leads Tiranga Rally, Celebrating the Spirit of Patriotism and Unity

Nidarshana Gowani Leads Tiranga Rally, Celebrating the Spirit of Patriotism and Unity

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Sun 2026-08-16 16:22 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 15: Nidarshana Gowani, Trustee of the Kamala Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust, led a spirited Tiranga Rally that brought together citizens in a powerful celebration of patriotism, unity and national pride.

You Might Be Interested In

The rally was attended by dignitaries including Shri. Ram Lal and MLA Parag Shah. 

Organised with the message of “Jaiatu Bharatam”, the rally witnessed Nidarshana Gowani proudly carrying the Tricolour as participants came together to celebrate the spirit of India. With the national flag soaring high and the streets filled with patriotic fervour, the event became a heartfelt tribute to the country and the sacrifices made for its freedom.

Nidarshana Gowani Leads Tiranga Rally, Celebrating the Spirit of Patriotism and Unity

Speaking at the rally, Nidarshana Gowani said, _“The Tiranga represents our identity, our unity and the dreams of a billion Indians. Today, as we carried the Tricolour with pride, we also carried a sense of responsibility towards our country. Freedom is a legacy we have received, but building a better India is a responsibility we must continue to uphold. Through this rally, we wanted to spread the message that when we stand united, we can truly rise by lifting others”_

For Nidarshana Gowani and the Kamala Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust, the Tiranga Rally was an extension of their commitment to the philosophy of “Rising by lifting others.” The event concluded on a patriotic note, leaving participants with a renewed sense of pride and a shared commitment to contribute towards the progress of the nation.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Nidarshana Gowani Leads Tiranga Rally, Celebrating the Spirit of Patriotism and Unity
Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Miss Universe India Finalists Shreya Bediya Brings Madhya Pradesh into the Spotlight as a Strong Contender for the Crown

Instagram Friendship, Hotel Meeting, Then Alleged Assault: What Happened To 22-Year-Old Makeup Artist?

BJP Chief’s ‘Ask The Mother’ Remark On CM Vijay Sparks Row, Annamalai Calls It ‘Third-Rate’

‘PoK Would Have Reunited With J&K’: Omar Abdullah Renews Statehood Demand On Independence Day

Surat Future Foundation, Shakti Group and India Post Launch Special Tiranga Collection Campaign

LATEST NEWS

Delhi MCD Worker Stabbed to Death In Full Public View; Bystanders Watch As Victim Breathes His Last

AUS vs BAN: Ricky Ponting Warns Australia ‘Have To Make A Change’ To XI After Shocking Loss To Bangladesh

Who Is Antara Banerjee? Actress Arrested After Alleged Razor Attack On RPF Personnel Aboard Train

England Star Djed Spence Joins Inter Milan From Tottenham in £25.6m Transfer

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: India Coach Craig Fulton Excited Ahead Of England Showdown

FA Community Shield 2026: When and Where to Watch Erling Haaland in Action? Check Date, Kick-Off Time and More

Nidarshana Gowani Leads Tiranga Rally, Celebrating the Spirit of Patriotism and Unity

Ananya Raj Dies At 27: 7 Hours To Go, Ghost Actor Passes Away After Year-Long Health Struggle

Spain Cricket Team Create History, Break Australia’s Feat To Script New T20I World Record

Awarapan Flopped At The Box Office In 2007, So How Did Its Sequel Make Rs 55 Crore In Just Two Days?

Nidarshana Gowani Leads Tiranga Rally, Celebrating the Spirit of Patriotism and Unity

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Nidarshana Gowani Leads Tiranga Rally, Celebrating the Spirit of Patriotism and Unity

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Nidarshana Gowani Leads Tiranga Rally, Celebrating the Spirit of Patriotism and Unity
Nidarshana Gowani Leads Tiranga Rally, Celebrating the Spirit of Patriotism and Unity
Nidarshana Gowani Leads Tiranga Rally, Celebrating the Spirit of Patriotism and Unity
Nidarshana Gowani Leads Tiranga Rally, Celebrating the Spirit of Patriotism and Unity

QUICK LINKS