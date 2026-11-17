Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 17: NIS Management Limited (BSE – 544495), one of the leading integrated services platforms specialising in security, facility management, electronic security and skill development, has announced its Unaudited Q2 & H1 FY27 Financial Results.

Key Consolidated Financial Highlights of Q2 & H1 FY27

Q2 FY27

Total Income rose 16.09% to ₹133.62 crore in Q2 FY27, up from ₹115.10 crore in Q2 FY26.

rose in Q2 FY27, up from ₹115.10 crore in Q2 FY26. EBITDA declined 29.71% to ₹7.00 crore in Q2 FY27, down from ₹9.96 crore in Q2 FY26.

declined in Q2 FY27, down from ₹9.96 crore in Q2 FY26. EBITDA Margin contracted by 342 bps to 5.24% in Q2 FY27, from 8.66% in Q2 FY26.

contracted by in Q2 FY27, from 8.66% in Q2 FY26. Net Profit declined 27.48% to ₹3.99 crore in Q2 FY27, down from ₹5.50 crore in Q2 FY26.

declined in Q2 FY27, down from ₹5.50 crore in Q2 FY26. Net Profit Margin contracted by 179 bps to 2.98% in Q2 FY27, from 4.78% in Q2 FY26.

contracted by in Q2 FY27, from 4.78% in Q2 FY26. EPS declined 38.72% to ₹2.01 in Q2 FY27, down from ₹3.28 in Q2 FY26.

H1 FY27

Total Income rose 15.90% to ₹249.06 crore in H1 FY27, up from ₹214.89 crore in H1 FY26.

rose in H1 FY27, up from ₹214.89 crore in H1 FY26. EBITDA declined 3.04% to ₹16.22 crore in H1 FY27, down from ₹16.73 crore in H1 FY26.

declined in H1 FY27, down from ₹16.73 crore in H1 FY26. EBITDA Margin contracted by 127 bps to 6.51% in H1 FY27, from 7.79% in H1 FY26.

contracted by in H1 FY27, from 7.79% in H1 FY26. Net Profit rose 1.61% to ₹10.39 crore in H1 FY27, up from ₹10.22 crore in H1 FY26.

rose in H1 FY27, up from ₹10.22 crore in H1 FY26. Net Profit Margin contracted by 59 bps to 4.17% in H1 FY27, from 4.76% in H1 FY26.

contracted by in H1 FY27, from 4.76% in H1 FY26. EPS declined 18.22% to ₹5.25 in H1 FY27, down from ₹6.42 in H1 FY26.

Key Standalone Financial Highlights of Q2 & H1 FY27

Q2 FY27

Total Income rose 17.03% to ₹125.87 crore in Q2 FY27, up from ₹107.55 crore in Q2 FY26.

rose in Q2 FY27, up from ₹107.55 crore in Q2 FY26. EBITDA rose 26.96% to ₹6.19 crore in Q2 FY27, up from ₹4.87 crore in Q2 FY26.

rose in Q2 FY27, up from ₹4.87 crore in Q2 FY26. EBITDA Margin expanded by 38 bps to 4.92% in Q2 FY27, from 4.53% in Q2 FY26.

expanded by in Q2 FY27, from 4.53% in Q2 FY26. Net Profit rose 100.80% to ₹3.75 crore in Q2 FY27, up from ₹1.87 crore in Q2 FY26.

rose in Q2 FY27, up from ₹1.87 crore in Q2 FY26. Net Profit Margin expanded by 124 bps to 2.98% in Q2 FY27, from 1.74% in Q2 FY26.

expanded by in Q2 FY27, from 1.74% in Q2 FY26. EPS rose 68.75% to ₹1.89 in Q2 FY27, up from ₹1.12 in Q2 FY26.

H1 FY27

Total Income rose 15.89% to ₹237.20 crore in H1 FY27, up from ₹204.69 crore in H1 FY26.

rose in H1 FY27, up from ₹204.69 crore in H1 FY26. EBITDA rose 11.58% to ₹15.56 crore in H1 FY27, up from ₹13.95 crore in H1 FY26.

rose in H1 FY27, up from ₹13.95 crore in H1 FY26. EBITDA Margin contracted by 25 bps to 6.56% in H1 FY27, from 6.81% in H1 FY26.

contracted by in H1 FY27, from 6.81% in H1 FY26. Net Profit rose 17.17% to ₹10.69 crore in H1 FY27, up from ₹9.12 crore in H1 FY26.

rose in H1 FY27, up from ₹9.12 crore in H1 FY26. Net Profit Margin expanded by 5 bps to 4.51% in H1 FY27, from 4.46% in H1 FY26.

expanded by in H1 FY27, from 4.46% in H1 FY26. EPS declined 5.76% to ₹5.40 in H1 FY27, down from ₹5.73 in H1 FY26.

Q2 FY27 Operational Highlights

WBSEDCL: Secured a ₹11.90 Cr work order for the deployment of approximately 250 security personnel across various sites in West Bengal, covering a two-year contract period .

Secured a for the deployment of approximately across various sites in West Bengal, covering a . ORMAS: Secured a ₹7.93 Cr work order for skill development training and placement of 1,200 rural youth under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY) in Odisha.

Secured a for skill development training and placement of under the in Odisha. Building Construction Department, Patna: Secured two five-year work orders aggregating ₹34.22 Cr for housekeeping, operation and maintenance services at residential premises in Gardanibagh, Patna, comprising ₹19.57 Cr for Type A and B flats and ₹14.65 Cr for Officers Housing Premises .

Secured for housekeeping, operation and maintenance services at residential premises in Gardanibagh, Patna, comprising and . West Bengal Government: Secured a ₹1.50 Cr work order for training 210 rural youth and facilitating placements for 150 youth under the DDU-GKY scheme.

Key Business Developments Subsequent to Q2 FY27

CRM Enterprise Business Private Limited: Secured, through its subsidiary NIS Facility Management Services Private Limited , a ₹6.24 Cr work order for the deployment of ANPR and IP-based CCTV surveillance systems across nine police districts and one commissionerate, along with body-worn cameras and night vision binoculars.

Secured, through its subsidiary , a for the deployment of across nine police districts and one commissionerate, along with body-worn cameras and night vision binoculars. West Bengal Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited: Secured, through the same subsidiary, a ₹53.15 Lakh work order for the installation of CCTV surveillance systems at various locations in Pandua, Hooghly.

Secured, through the same subsidiary, a for the installation of at various locations in Pandua, Hooghly. West Bengal Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited: Secured, through the same subsidiary, a ₹33.31 Lakh work order for the installation of CCTV surveillance systems at various locations in Polba, Hooghly.

Comment on Financial Performance

Mr. Debajit Choudhury, Chairman & Managing Director of NIS Management Limited, said: “We continue to make meaningful progress in strengthening our business operations and expanding our footprint across the integrated facility management and allied services space. For H1 FY27, our Total Consolidated Income stood at ₹249.06 Cr, EBITDA reached ₹16.22 Cr and Net Profit stood at ₹10.39 Cr, reflecting our financial performance during the first half of the year.

On the operational front, Q2 FY27 marked further progress in expanding our business opportunities and strengthening our presence across corporate and government segments. During the quarter, we secured new orders aggregating ₹55.55 Cr from WBSEDCL, Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS), the Building Construction Department, Patna, and the Department of Technical Education, Training & Skill Development, Government of West Bengal. These engagements reflect the confidence placed in our service capabilities and strengthen our presence across security services, facility management and skill development. They also provide opportunities to expand our client relationships, diversify our service portfolio and build a stronger business pipeline.

Going forward, our strategic priorities remain centred on expanding our integrated service offerings, pursuing opportunities with established corporate and institutional clients, and increasing our focus on technology-enabled and higher-value services. We believe the growing preference for organised, compliant and integrated service providers presents favourable opportunities for the company. Backed by our established operating presence, experienced workforce and expanding client relationships, we remain committed to strengthening our competitive position, driving sustainable business growth and creating long-term value for all stakeholders.”

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