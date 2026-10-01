NIS Management Limited Secures Rs 120+ Crore in Orders Since IPO, Highlights Growth at First AGM

Company expands its presence across government and private-sector clients, strengthens its operational footprint, and targets ₹500 crore in FY27 revenue

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 30: NIS Management Limited (“NIS” or “the Company”), a diversified services provider in security, facility management, electronic surveillance and skill development, highlighted its FY26 performance, business expansion and strategic priorities at its first Annual General Meeting (AGM), held on September 25, 2026, since listing on the BSE SME platform on September 2, 2025.

Addressing shareholders, Mr. Debajit Choudhury, Chairman & Managing Director, outlined the Company’s growth journey, strengthening financial position and expanding client relationships. NIS Management Limited First AG…

Overall FY26 Performance

NIS reported total income of ₹436.70 crore in FY26, registering a growth of 7.74% over ₹405.33 crore in FY25. EBITDA increased by 12.19% to ₹33.53 crore, with margins improving to 7.68%. Adjusted Profit After Tax stood at ₹19.12 crore.

The Company’s balance sheet strengthened, with net worth reaching ₹196 crore and the debt-to-equity ratio declining to 0.42x. Q4 FY26 was the strongest quarter in the Company’s history, with total income of ₹118.03 crore and an EBITDA margin of 9.41%.

₹120.14 Crore in Orders Secured Since IPO

Since its listing in September 2025, NIS has secured and intimated work orders aggregating approximately ₹120.14 crore, reflecting its growing presence across government, public-sector and private-sector clients.

Key orders include:

Reliance Group: ₹30.77 crore from Reliance Projects & Property Management Services Limited and an additional ₹14.94 crore mandate.

₹30.77 crore from Reliance Projects & Property Management Services Limited and an additional ₹14.94 crore mandate. Bihar: Two five-year contracts worth ₹19.57 crore and ₹14.65 crore from the Building Construction Department, Patna, and an additional ₹10.36 crore order from the Central Building Division.

Two five-year contracts worth ₹19.57 crore and ₹14.65 crore from the Building Construction Department, Patna, and an additional ₹10.36 crore order from the Central Building Division. West Bengal: ₹11.90 crore from West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited, alongside mandates from the Irrigation & Waterways Directorate, WEBEL and the Public Works Department.

₹11.90 crore from West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited, alongside mandates from the Irrigation & Waterways Directorate, WEBEL and the Public Works Department. Maharashtra: ₹2.18 crore CCTV surveillance mandate from Mumbai Police, secured by the Company’s electronic security subsidiary.

₹2.18 crore CCTV surveillance mandate from Mumbai Police, secured by the Company’s electronic security subsidiary. Skill Development: ₹7.93 crore DDU-GKY project from ORMAS, Odisha, and ₹1.50 crore from the Government of West Bengal.

The orders span facility management, security, electronic surveillance, infrastructure support and skill development, strengthening the Company’s geographic reach and service portfolio. NIS Management Limited First AG…

Expanding Geographic Presence and Client Base

During FY26, NIS expanded its operations across Bihar, Maharashtra and Gujarat while strengthening its presence in West Bengal. Key developments included housekeeping services at the Bihar Secretariat, CCTV projects in Maharashtra, deployment across approximately 130 to 140 Reliance Retail stores in Gujarat and operations at Haldia Dock.

Several contracts commenced towards the latter part of FY26, with their larger revenue contribution expected in FY27 as operations scale up.

Strong Start to FY27

NIS continued its growth momentum in FY27, reporting total income of ₹115.44 crore, up 15.68% year-on-year. EBITDA increased by over 36%, while Profit After Tax grew by 35% to ₹6.40 crore.

The Company’s workforce has expanded to more than 19,100 employees, supporting operations across approximately 1,500 sites in fourteen states. ICRA reaffirmed its short-term rating at A2 and revised its long-term outlook from BBB+ Stable to BBB+ Positive. NIS SME also received Rhodium status under the State Bank of India’s SME Star Rating Programme in August 2026.

FY27 Outlook

NIS aims to cross ₹500 crore in consolidated revenue in FY27, supported by the mobilisation of recently secured contracts, expansion into new geographies and deeper client relationships.

The Company will focus on integrated facility management, technology-led services, disciplined receivables management and improving execution efficiency to support sustainable growth.

Chairman & Managing Director’s Message

Mr. Debajit Choudhury, Chairman & Managing Director, NIS Management Limited, said:

“FY26 has been an important year in NIS’s journey, marked by our transition into a listed company, continued operational expansion and a stronger financial position. Securing work orders aggregating approximately ₹120 crore since our listing reflects the trust placed in us by established private-sector organisations and government institutions.

As we move into FY27, our focus remains on expanding our geographic presence, strengthening client relationships and broadening our capabilities across security, facility management, electronic surveillance and skill development. We remain committed to converting our growing order book into sustainable growth and achieving our revenue objective of ₹500 crore.” NIS Management Limited First AG…

About NIS Management Limited

NIS Management Limited, founded in Kolkata in 1985 as a security and investigative services provider, became a corporate entity in 2006. Over the years, the company expanded into facility management, electronic security, and skill development. Today, it manages a workforce of about 18,000 personnel, including back-office staff, across 14 states, supporting operations at approximately 1,500 sites.

Its clientele includes corporates, banks, hospitality groups, manufacturing units, healthcare institutions, public sector enterprises, airports, and retail companies. The company also operates NIS Facility Management Services Private Limited for electronic security solutions and Keertika Academy Private Limited, an NSDC-recognized training partner.

Looking ahead, the company plans to strengthen its position in integrated facility management through targeted service expansion, greater technology adoption, and a shift towards higher-value, margin-accretive offerings, complemented by strategic partnerships or acquisitions. Its long-term vision and mission underline professional service delivery, sustainable growth, and workforce empowerment.

The company was listed on the BSE SME platform on 2 September 2025.

Disclaimer: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.