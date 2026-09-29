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Home > BL News > Nityas Gems and Jewellery Limited IPO Opens on September 30, 2026

Nityas Gems and Jewellery Limited IPO Opens on September 30, 2026

Nityas Gems and Jewellery Limited IPO Opens on September 30, 2026

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Tue 2026-09-29 21:28 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 29: Nityas Gems and Jewellery Limited, engaged in the design, manufacturing, and sale of lab-grown diamond-studded gold jewellery in India, proposes to open its Initial Public Offering on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, aiming to raise ₹108.42 Crore (at the upper price band), with shares to be listed on the NSE & BSE platforms. Nityas Gems and Jewellery Ltd O.

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  • Total Issue Size – Up to 14,456,000 Equity Shares of ₹5 each
  • IPO Size – ₹108.42 Crore (At Upper Price Band)
  • Price Band – ₹70 – ₹75 Per Equity Share
  • Lot Size – 200 Equity Shares

The issue size is 14,456,000 equity shares at a face value of ₹5 each with a price band of ₹70 – ₹75 Per Equity Share.

Equity Share Allocation

  • Net QIB – Not more than 50% of the Issue
  • NII – Not less than 15% Of the Issue
  • RII – Not less than 35% of the Issue

The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilized for Funding Working Capital requirements and General Corporate Purposes. The anchor bidding is on Tuesday, September 29, 2026 and the issue will open on Wednesday, September 30, 2026 and will close on Monday, October 05, 2026.

The Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue is Choice Capital Advisors Private Limited; the Registrar to the Issue is Bigshare Services Private Limited.

Mr. Rajnikant Lallubhai Chanchad, Chairman and Managing Director of Nityas Gems and Jewellery Limited, expressed, “The proposed IPO marks an important milestone in our journey. We have built an integrated platform spanning B2B manufacturing and distribution as well as D2C omnichannel retail in lab-grown diamond-studded gold jewellery. The proposed deployment of the Net Proceeds towards working capital requirements is intended to support the scale of our operations as we continue expanding our customer base, strengthening our design-led manufacturing capabilities and deepening our presence across channels.”

Mr. Ratiraj Tibrewal, Director of Choice Capital Advisors Private Limited, said, “Nityas Gems and Jewellery Limited has scaled its operations across an integrated B2B and D2C model. In Fiscal 2026, the Company reported revenue from operations of ₹2,028.94 million, EBITDA of ₹309.74 million and profit after tax of ₹223.15 million, with an EBITDA margin of 15.27% and a PAT margin of 11.00%. The fresh issue is proposed to primarily support the Company’s working capital requirements and further manufacturing capabilities.” Nityas Gems and Jewellery Ltd O…

About Nityas Gems and Jewellery Limited

Nityas Gems and Jewellery Limited is engaged in the design, manufacturing and sale of lab-grown diamond studded gold jewellery in India. Its integrated business model comprises B2B manufacturing and distribution to organised retailers, standalone retailers and wholesalers, along with D2C omnichannel retail operations through its subsidiary, Ayaani Diamonds and Jewellery Private Limited. The Company offers jewellery across categories including rings, earrings, pendants, bracelets, mangalsutras, nose pins, necklaces, cufflinks and bangles, with a strategic focus on lightweight and affordable lab-grown diamond-studded gold jewellery.

During Fiscal 2026, the Company served 323 B2B customers. Its B2B network spans 18 states and 2 union territories in India, and it has also served overseas customers in the United Arab Emirates, Australia, Canada, Taiwan and Kenya. Ayaani operates an online storefront and ten physical retail stores across eight cities in India, comprising seven company-operated and three franchise-operated stores.

The Company’s manufacturing facility in Surat, Gujarat has an area of approximately 7,000 sq. ft. and installed production capacity of approximately 360 kg per annum. Its operations are supported by in-house design capabilities and CAD/CAM-enabled tools, with a design portfolio of over 32,000 jewellery designs as of August 31, 2026.

During FY26, the Company achieved Revenue from Operations of ₹2,028.94 million, EBITDA Margin of 15.27% and PAT Margin of 11.00%. Nityas Gems and Jewellery Ltd O…

Disclaimer: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Nityas Gems and Jewellery Limited IPO Opens on September 30, 2026
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Nityas Gems and Jewellery Limited IPO Opens on September 30, 2026

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Nityas Gems and Jewellery Limited IPO Opens on September 30, 2026
Nityas Gems and Jewellery Limited IPO Opens on September 30, 2026
Nityas Gems and Jewellery Limited IPO Opens on September 30, 2026
Nityas Gems and Jewellery Limited IPO Opens on September 30, 2026
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