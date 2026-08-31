Nostalgia Meets Modern Everyday Fashion as Veteran Actor Mukesh Khanna Launches the Exclusive Shaktimaan Merchandise Collection by KHUSH

New Delhi [India], August 31: For kids who grew up in the 90s, Shaktimaan was a lot more than just a television show. It was a sacred Sunday morning ritual and a massive part of our childhood. Beyond the action sequences, Shaktimaan taught us about courage, taking responsibility, and always doing the right thing. Today, those golden memories are making a stylish comeback.

Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna, who is still adored across the country for playing the iconic superhero, recently attended a special collection launch by the fashion brand KHUSH in Delhi NCR.

With this new lineup, KHUSH is seamlessly bringing the legacy of Shaktimaan into the modern fashion and lifestyle world. For the brand, this is not just about selling clothes. It is a heartfelt way to pass down a nostalgic cultural treasure to younger people. KHUSH has already built a solid reputation for creating comfortable, everyday fashion. By teaming up with Shaktimaan, they are tapping into a deep emotional bond shared by millions of Indians.

What made Shaktimaan truly special was never his superpowers, but his core principles. His message always revolved around helping others, fighting injustice, and using strength for the greater good. That is exactly why his name still holds so much power after all these years.

This new collection acts as a beautiful bridge between two different age groups. Older fans can relive their childhood days, while the youth get a fresh introduction to India’s most iconic superhero. Having Mukesh Khanna at the event made it incredibly special. For the audience, he is not just the actor who played the role; he is the true embodiment of Shaktimaan.

While speaking at the event, Mukesh Khanna shared his joy about bridging this generational gap. He mentioned that when founders Abhishek and Khushi brought the proposal to him, he was genuinely surprised. He admitted that he usually takes a long time to get convinced, but their clear vision completely won him over.

He also shared a powerful message, stating that he wants to guide the new generation away from the dark influences of Tamraj Kilvish and lead them toward the light. Seeing the immense positivity and courage in the youth of this country, he wants them to truly embrace the motto of Satyameva Jayate, meaning truth alone triumphs. He made it clear that his goal is not to commercialize the character, but to pass on the values of truth, courage, and good deeds to today’s youth.

Founder Abhishek Sharma explained the thought process behind the launch, which he conceptualized alongside cofounder Khushi Sharma. He believes that moral values are crucial for empowering the youth today. He noted that Shaktimaan was never just entertainment. It was an era where every child learned the importance of honesty. Kids knew that bad deeds belonged to the dark realm of Kilvish, and they believed that staying true to themselves would awaken the Shaktimaan within them. Abhishek emphasized that they are not just putting old costumes on a new generation, but truly inspiring them to step out of the darkness and into the light.

Cofounder Khushi Sharma highlighted the amazing response the brand received even before the official launch. During the advance booking phase on their website, they received many questions from girls asking what the collection had to offer them. Keeping that feedback in mind, the team added several new options specifically designed for women. After months of hard work and brainstorming, they successfully launched over twenty merchandise items.

Expressing her deep gratitude, Khushi added that they were initially unsure if Mukesh Khanna would accept their proposal. However, when he heard the idea, personally approved the designs, suggested improvements, and noted how this would connect the youth with morality, it became an unforgettable moment for the team. She feels incredibly confident that the platform will achieve its vision and successfully engage with a younger audience.

Ultimately, this launch proves that classic memories can be beautifully reimagined for the modern world. The event hosted by KHUSH was a perfect blend of fashion, entertainment, and pure childhood nostalgia.