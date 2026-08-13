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Home > BL News > Odisha’s Only Legacy Jewellery Brand, Khimji Dayabhai Co. Group, Celebrates 90 Years of Trust, Craftsmanship and Excellence

Odisha’s Only Legacy Jewellery Brand, Khimji Dayabhai Co. Group, Celebrates 90 Years of Trust, Craftsmanship and Excellence

Odisha’s Only Legacy Jewellery Brand, Khimji Dayabhai Co. Group, Celebrates 90 Years of Trust, Craftsmanship and Excellence

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Thu 2026-08-13 12:53 IST

The iconic business group commemorates 90 years of excellence while embracing the future under the leadership of Nishit Nanda, Sameer Nanda & Nishant Nanda.

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Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], August 12: Khimji Dayabhai Co. Group proudly celebrates 90 years of legacy, trust and excellence, marking a historic milestone that reflects generations of customer confidence, exceptional craftsmanship and enduring relationships. Since August 1936, the Group has been associated with life’s most cherished occasions, earning the trust of families across Odisha and beyond.

Unlike a conventional anniversary campaign centred on products or celebrities, the Group has chosen to dedicate its 90-year celebration to the people who made this journey possible – its customers. Every customer featured in the campaign represents generations of families whose trust has shaped the legacy of Khimji Dayabhai Co. Group. The campaign honours real relationships, real stories and real memories built over 90 years.

Odisha’s Only Legacy Jewellery Brand, Khimji Dayabhai Co. Group, Celebrates 90 Years of Trust, Craftsmanship and Excellence

One of the defining characteristics of Khimji Dayabhai Co. Group has been its belief that customers are the true ambassadors of the brand. The Group pioneered the use of real customer photography in its brand communication in Odisha, celebrating authentic relationships instead of conventional advertising. This philosophy continues to define the 90-year campaign, placing customers at the heart of every visual and every story.

Journey of Growth

1936 – Baripada (First Store): The beginning of a legacy of trust.
1998 – Balasore: Expansion into a new market.
2016 – Bhadrak: Strengthening the Group’s presence across Odisha.
2020 – E-commerce – YOULRY.COM: Launch of the Group’s e-commerce jewellery brand, extending the trusted legacy of Khimji Dayabhai Co. Group into the digital marketplace.
2025 – Bhubaneswar – ARNIKA – Crafted by Khimji Dayabhai Co. Group: A contemporary luxury retail experience built on 90 years of heritage. 

Today, Khimji Dayabhai Co. Group continues to evolve under the leadership of Mr. Nishit Nanda, Mr. Sameer Nanda and Mr. Nishant Nanda, with a shared vision of taking the organisation forward while preserving its 90-year legacy. Their collective approach brings together innovation, digital transformation, design, quality, customer experience and operational excellence, enabling the Group to embrace new opportunities while remaining firmly rooted in the values of trust and craftsmanship that have defined it since 1936.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Nishit Nanda said:

“Ninety years is not merely a milestone – it is a celebration of the trust our customers have placed in us across generations. This celebration belongs to every family that has made Khimji Dayabhai Co. Group a part of their lives. Rather than telling our own story, we chose to celebrate theirs. As we look ahead, we remain committed to innovation, craftsmanship and excellence while preserving the values that have guided us for 90 years.”

To commemorate this milestone, the Group has unveiled a special anniversary campaign featuring the historic 1936 Baripada store alongside its present-day milestones – Balasore, Bhadrak, YOULRY.COM, and ARNIKA – Crafted by Khimji Dayabhai Co. Group, Bhubaneswar. The visual narrative reflects a journey from heritage to innovation while keeping customers at the centre of the story.

About Khimji Dayabhai Co. Group

Established in 1936, Khimji Dayabhai Co. Group is one of Odisha’s most respected jewellery business groups, recognised for its legacy of trust, quality and craftsmanship. Through its retail stores, its e-commerce brand YOULRY.COM, and ARNIKA – Crafted by Khimji Dayabhai Co. Group, the organisation continues to blend heritage with innovation while creating meaningful customer experiences.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Odisha’s Only Legacy Jewellery Brand, Khimji Dayabhai Co. Group, Celebrates 90 Years of Trust, Craftsmanship and Excellence
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Odisha’s Only Legacy Jewellery Brand, Khimji Dayabhai Co. Group, Celebrates 90 Years of Trust, Craftsmanship and Excellence

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Odisha’s Only Legacy Jewellery Brand, Khimji Dayabhai Co. Group, Celebrates 90 Years of Trust, Craftsmanship and Excellence
Odisha’s Only Legacy Jewellery Brand, Khimji Dayabhai Co. Group, Celebrates 90 Years of Trust, Craftsmanship and Excellence
Odisha’s Only Legacy Jewellery Brand, Khimji Dayabhai Co. Group, Celebrates 90 Years of Trust, Craftsmanship and Excellence
Odisha’s Only Legacy Jewellery Brand, Khimji Dayabhai Co. Group, Celebrates 90 Years of Trust, Craftsmanship and Excellence

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