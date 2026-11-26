Rajeev Baid joins tea pluckers in the annual night-time harvest, offering international visitors an opportunity to experience the craftsmanship and people behind Darjeeling tea.

Darjeeling (West Bengal) [India], November 26: The story of exceptional tea begins long before it reaches the cup. At Okayti Tea Estate, this belief came alive on November 24 as the estate hosted its annual Moonlight Plucking, bringing together its tea pluckers, estate leadership and international guests for an experience rooted in the heritage and craftsmanship of Darjeeling tea.

Taking place under the full moon, the occasion saw Rajeev Baid, owner of Okayti Tea Estate, join the workers in handpicking tender tea leaves and buds. Guests from several countries were also part of the experience, witnessing the care, skill and precision involved in a harvest that is among the more distinctive traditions of Darjeeling’s tea industry.

The evening began with prayers for the prosperity of the estate and the well-being of the families associated with it, reflecting the close connection between the gardens and the community that sustains them. The traditional night-time plucking followed, with workers carefully selecting the tender leaves and buds that would go into producing a special batch of Moonlight Tea.

For Okayti, Moonlight Plucking represents more than an unconventional harvesting method. It reflects an approach to tea-making that places equal importance on origin, craftsmanship and the people behind the product. The tradition also offers an opportunity to showcase the distinctive possibilities of Darjeeling teas, where specialised harvesting and processing practices can create unique expressions of the region’s terroir.

Speaking about the occasion and the importance of preserving such traditions, Rajeev Baid, owner of Okayti Tea Estate, said,

“The strength of Darjeeling tea lies not just in its geography or the quality of its gardens, but also in the knowledge and skill of the people who work in them. Moonlight Plucking is a tradition I have been keen to preserve since taking ownership of Okayti. Participating alongside our workers gives me a deeper appreciation of the effort and expertise that go into every harvest. There is growing interest in distinctive teas across international markets, and I believe it is equally important that consumers understand the people and craftsmanship behind them. Our responsibility is to preserve these traditions, create greater value for the work that goes into producing exceptional tea and ensure that Darjeeling continues to hold a distinctive place in the global tea landscape.”

The participation of international guests added another dimension to this year’s celebration. For visitors travelling from different countries, the experience offered a closer understanding of Darjeeling tea beyond its reputation and finished product. Seeing the harvest firsthand, interacting with the estate community and witnessing the selection of leaves in the gardens brought them closer to the origins of the tea they enjoy.

As the global tea market evolves, experiences that connect consumers with the origins, people and processes behind a product are becoming increasingly relevant. For Darjeeling, this presents an opportunity to strengthen its identity in the speciality tea segment by highlighting not only the distinction of its teas but also the heritage and expertise that go into producing them. Practices such as Moonlight Plucking demonstrate how traditional knowledge can continue to create relevance and value in a changing marketplace.

At Okayti, the annual tradition is an expression of this larger philosophy. By bringing its people, heritage and international tea enthusiasts together, the estate continues to celebrate what makes Darjeeling tea distinctive: its origin, its craftsmanship and the generations of people whose work gives every harvest its character.

About Okayti Tea Estate

Located in the Mirik Valley of Darjeeling, Okayti Tea Estate is a heritage producer of premium organic Darjeeling teas. Known for its distinctive terroir, high-altitude gardens and commitment to quality, the estate combines traditional tea-making expertise with contemporary approaches to speciality tea production. Okayti continues to explore distinctive tea offerings while preserving the heritage, natural environment and craftsmanship that define Darjeeling tea.

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