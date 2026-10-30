One Analyst, 71,000 Investors: Why Ankit Jaiswal Built NiveshX

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 29: Your groceries arrive in 20 minutes. Biryani at midnight takes 30. Yet for most Indian investors, honest research on the stock they are about to buy is still almost impossible to find.

Instead, they get a message at 9:14 am, one minute before the market opens: “BUY NOW. Target 20% in 2 days.” No reason, no stop-loss, no name behind it, and often money that took months to save on the line.

“If groceries can come in one click, why should research be so hard to get?” asks Ankit Rambabu Jaiswal, a SEBI-registered Research Analyst and the founder of NiveshX. That question is why he built the platform.

The gap is real. NSE had more than 13 crore unique investors by May 2026, while SEBI’s latest annual report counted just 1,826 registered Research Analysts as on 31 March 2026, roughly one for every 71,000 investors. “How can one analyst reach that many people, let alone give each of them the right guidance?” Jaiswal asks. Anonymous tip channels and unverified “experts” have rushed into that gap, and the people who pay are often first-time investors who can least afford a loss.

NiveshX aims to change that by putting registered research on every investor’s phone. “Whether you’re from a village or a city, whether you have ₹1,000 to invest or ₹1 crore, research should be available at one click,” says Jaiswal.

Where a tip only tells you what to buy, every NiveshX research idea explains why. Each comes with an investment rationale, an indicative time horizon, defined entry, target and stop-loss levels, and the risks involved. Smart alerts and live tracking follow each idea once it is live. Depending on the plan, users can also access market and sector insights, daily market sentiment, news signals, and portfolio and derivatives research.

The final decision always stays with the investor. NiveshX does not execute trades or hold customer funds or securities, and users act, if they choose to, through their own broker. “Market investments are subject to risk, and no research view can provide certainty about future outcomes,” says Jaiswal. “We believe investors should have access to clear information and appropriate disclosures, so they can evaluate opportunities independently.”

To reach investors across the country, NiveshX is priced at about ₹500 a month: under ₹17 a day, less than a morning chai and samosa. Jaiswal is also counting on word of mouth, asking users to share feedback and to recommend the platform to friends and family if it helps them.

“We don’t want to grow alone,” he says. “We want every investor and trader who joins us to rise with us, month after month, year after year. I want to stand beside you through every step of your wealth journey.”

The next time a “BUY NOW” message lights up your phone, you don’t have to guess. Your next trade deserves a reason. The NiveshX app is available now on mobile and at www.niveshx.com.

About NiveshX

NiveshX is a digital research and market-alerts platform for self-directed investors, available on web and mobile at www.niveshx.com. It operates under the SEBI registration of Ankit Rambabu Jaiswal (Trade Name: BullStockIndia), a SEBI-registered Research Analyst, registration no. INH000014049.

Disclaimer: Investments in the securities market are subject to market risks. Read all related documents carefully before investing. NiveshX does not execute trades, hold customer funds or securities, or guarantee profits, returns or the achievement of any target. Registration granted by SEBI and certification from NISM in no way guarantee the performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors. Services are subject to subscription terms, disclosures and eligibility.

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