One inspection standard for furniture, textiles, tiles and toys: Qualis Assurance launches Clear To Load

Jodhpur-based Qualis Assurance, a furniture quality inspection company since 2017, has launched Clear To Load to bring the same third-party quality inspection method to textiles, tiles, toys and rugs made anywhere in India.

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], November 12: Qualis Assurance, which has inspected furniture for overseas buyers since 2017, has launched a second brand, Clear To Load. The new brand applies the same sampling method and independence rules to textiles, tiles, toys, rugs and other goods made in India. Qualis Assurance continues as a furniture-only brand.

Key facts

• Qualis Assurance: an independent furniture quality inspection company in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, founded in 2017 by Yogesh Raygoor.

• Services: pre-shipment inspection, during-production inspection, container loading supervision, supplier verification, factory audit, and EUDR supplier evidence reviews for wooden furniture.

• Coverage: Jodhpur, Jaipur, Saharanpur, Moradabad, Delhi NCR and Kolkata, for buyers in Europe, North America, Australia and the Gulf.

• Clear To Load: launched in October 2026 for third-party quality inspection of textiles, tiles, toys, rugs and other non-furniture goods, at any factory in India.

• Independence: the same fixed fee whether goods pass or fail, and no commission, referral fees, gifts or hospitality from factories.

Questions buyers ask

What does Qualis Assurance inspect?

Furniture only: solid-wood, metal, upholstered and outdoor furniture made in India’s furniture clusters. Its inspectors work for the buyer who books them, never for the factory. Bookings are confirmed within 24 hours, and inspectors can be on site the same day in Jodhpur and Jaipur.

What happens in a furniture pre-shipment inspection?

When the order is finished and packed, but before the buyer pays the balance, a Qualis Assurance inspector draws samples at random under ISO 2859-1, usually at AQL 2.5. The inspector checks moisture content in solid wood, structure, finish, hardware, packaging and quantities, and runs carton drop tests. The buyer receives a photographed report within 24 hours, signed by the inspector who was in the factory, and a call to talk through the findings.

What does supplier verification check?

It confirms that a furniture supplier is real and capable before a deposit is sent. The inspector visits the premises, establishes whether the business is a manufacturer or a trader, checks its IEC and GST registrations, and assesses its machinery, capacity and export history. Reports are delivered within three working days in Jodhpur and Jaipur.

When does a buyer need a factory audit?

Before placing regular orders with a new factory. A Qualis Assurance factory audit covers the production process and equipment, the factory’s own quality control system, real capacity, subcontracting, workforce and safety conditions, and readiness for the buyer’s compliance requirements. It ends in a scored report the buyer can use to onboard the supplier.

What other services does Qualis Assurance offer?

During-production inspection catches problems while they can still be fixed. Container loading supervision checks that the right goods are loaded and properly secured. EUDR supplier evidence reviews help importers of wooden furniture collect the supply-chain records the EU Deforestation Regulation asks for.

Why does independence matter in third-party quality inspection?

An inspector whose income depends on the factory has a reason to pass the goods. Qualis Assurance charges the same fixed fee whether a shipment passes or fails, and its Independence Charter rules out commission, referral fees, gifts and hospitality from factories.

“I’ve watched buyers wire deposits to factories their own agent was paid to praise,” said Yogesh Raygoor, founder and lead inspector of Qualis Assurance. “This Charter is the document I wish someone had shown them first.”

What is Clear To Load?

Clear To Load is the second brand of the company behind Qualis Assurance, launched in October 2026. It provides third-party quality inspection for goods other than furniture, at factories anywhere in India, under the same independence rules. Staff inspectors are based in six Indian cities, and vetted freelancers cover the rest of the country.

What does Clear To Load inspect?

• Textile inspection: home textiles such as bed linen, towels, cushions and curtains, and garment inspection for woven and knit apparel.

• Tile inspection: ceramic wall and floor tiles, and vitrified and porcelain tiles, checked for shade and calibre lots, warpage, glaze defects and breakage.

• Toy inspection: wooden, soft and educational toys, checked against the sample that passed lab testing.

• Rug and carpet inspection: hand-knotted, hand-tufted, flatweave and jute rugs.

It also covers ceramics and glassware, kitchenware, footwear, leather goods and home décor, with published checklists for 240 product types across 43 industries.

How does a Clear To Load inspection work?

Services include pre-production, during-production and pre-shipment inspection, container loading supervision, factory audits and lab testing coordination. Bookings are confirmed within 24 hours, and reports are sent within 24 hours of the inspection. Every inspection uses a checklist built from the buyer’s order, AQL sampling under ISO 2859-1, photographs of every defect and a supervisor review. Each report opens with one verdict: Cleared to load, Hold or Not cleared. Lab tests such as EN 71 for toys are carried out by ISO/IEC 17025-accredited laboratories; Clear To Load draws and seals the samples.

How are the two brands related?

Both belong to Qualis INC in Jodhpur. A buyer books Qualis Assurance for furniture and Clear To Load for everything else. The sampling method and the independence rules are the same.

About Qualis Assurance and Clear To Load

Qualis Assurance is an independent furniture quality inspection company in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, India, founded in 2017 by Yogesh Raygoor. Clear To Load, launched by the same company in October 2026, provides third-party quality inspection for textiles, tiles, toys, rugs and other goods across India. Neither brand is yet accredited; ISO/IEC 17020 accreditation is in progress.

Media contact

Yogesh Raygoor, Founder, Qualis Assurance and Clear To Load

Qualis Assurance (furniture quality inspection): hello@qualisassurance.com

Clear To Load (textile, tile and toy inspection): hello@cleartoload.com

Phone and WhatsApp: +91 844 000 7574

Jodhpur, Rajasthan, India

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