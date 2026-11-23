Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 23: Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited (BSE: 539607 | NSE: BLUECLOUDS), an AI-first technology company, today announced that it has received a Work Order from a Government entity in India for the design, development, implementation and maintenance of a Human Resource Management System (HRMS) and Payroll Solution, delivered as a single, secure, on-premises platform through EduGenie, Blue Cloud’s Enterprise platform, which supports ERP, LMS and CRM capabilities, and shared by multiple government bodies.

The Company was selected as the lowest bidder (L1) through a competitive e-tender process. The solution will cover HRMS, Payroll and Pension modules for the employees and pensioners of the entity and will be delivered across web and mobile channels.

Key highlights of the order

Shared-service model: One shared platform, delivered through EduGenie, Blue Cloud’s Enterprise platform (ERP, LMS and CRM capabilities), procured through a single tender and funded equally by the participating bodies under a joint-committee cost-sharing framework, instead of separate systems for each.

One shared platform, delivered through EduGenie, Blue Cloud’s Enterprise platform (ERP, LMS and CRM capabilities), procured through a single tender and funded equally by the participating bodies under a joint-committee cost-sharing framework, instead of separate systems for each. Order value: ₹1,68,74,000 for the initial one-year period (GST exempt).

₹1,68,74,000 for the initial one-year period (GST exempt). Tenure: One year, extendable by two further years subject to satisfactory performance.

One year, extendable by two further years subject to satisfactory performance. Scope: HRMS, Payroll and Pension modules for employees and pensioners on web and mobile, covering design, development, implementation, testing, data migration, integration, hosting, training and ongoing support.

HRMS, Payroll and Pension modules for employees and pensioners on web and mobile, covering design, development, implementation, testing, data migration, integration, hosting, training and ongoing support. On-premises and secure by design: The HRMS is deployed on-premises, keeping sensitive employee, payroll and pension data inside India and under the client’s control. All data remains the client’s property and is processed only in India. On exit, data, customised source code and system access are handed over free of cost.

The HRMS is deployed on-premises, keeping sensitive employee, payroll and pension data inside India and under the client’s control. All data remains the client’s property and is processed only in India. On exit, data, customised source code and system access are handed over free of cost. Outcome-linked payments: Implementation fees are released in stages after go-live, and support fees are paid quarterly subject to service levels.

Public-sector HR and payroll systems must handle large and varied workforces, strict compliance requirements and long-term pension obligations. What sets this order apart is its model: several government bodies adopt one platform under a joint framework, which gives consistent processes, one source of truth for employee and pension data, and a lower cost for each body than building separately. Because the system runs on-premises, the most sensitive workforce and pension records stay within the client’s own environment.

“This order reflects the growing confidence that government institutions place in Blue Cloud’s ability to deliver secure, on-premises digital platforms. We are an AI-first company, and public administration is one of the areas where practical, well-governed technology can improve everyday service delivery. We look forward to a smooth implementation and a long-term partnership,” said Tejesh Kumar Kodali, Group Chairman, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited.

“Workforce and pension data is among the most sensitive information a government holds, and it has to be accurate, secure and easy to use for thousands of people. Our focus is on a platform that is simple for employees and pensioners on web and mobile, dependable for administrators, and deployed on premises so that data stays in India under the client’s control,” said Kirthi Priya Kamana, Deputy Product Officer, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited.

The award adds to Blue Cloud’s expanding portfolio of government and public-sector engagements across India, where the Company is deploying AI-enabled platforms for governance, public safety, healthcare and citizen services.

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