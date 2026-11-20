Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20: The second edition of ORGATEC India 2026 opened at the Jio World Convention Centre, BKC, bringing together leading manufacturers, architects, designers and technology specialists from across the globe. Organised by Koelnmesse Pvt Ltd from 19th to 21st November 2026, India’s dedicated trade exhibition for workplace design, office furniture and smart technology showcases advancements in ergonomic solutions, sustainable materials and connected infrastructure.

The exhibition was inaugurated in the presence of Ar. Taanmaay Khare, Vice President & Group Head –Administration Bajaj Finserve and Contributor, Council for Realty Infrastructure & Services Promotion (CRISP); Ms Sakhee Chandrayan, Founder & President, Integrated Building Automation Community (INBAC); Mr Sunil Mathreja, Chairman, Builders’ Association of India (Mumbai Centre); Mr Gary Grover, Vice President – Administration, Paytm; and Mr Milind Dixit, Managing Director, India & SAARC, Koelnmesse Pvt Ltd, alongside senior industry representatives.

Speaking at ORGATEC India 2026, Ar. Taanmaay Ashok Khare, Vice President & Group Head – Administration, Bajaj Finserv and Contributor, CRISP, said, “India’s facility management industry, spanning over 100 services, is growing at 20–30% year-on-year and is poised to become one of the country’s largest employment generators. Corporate real estate demand is moving beyond metros towards emerging business hubs, driven by infrastructure accessibility and operational efficiencies. Workplace design cycles have shortened from 10–15 years to 3–5 years, marking a shift from proactive to predictive planning. Future offices will increasingly prioritise multifunctional spaces, employee well-being and experiential environments. With ESG and BRSR requirements gaining prominence, measurable sustainability practices, including furniture reuse, waste reduction and natural resource utilisation, will become integral to workplace development.”

Ms. Sakhee Chandrayan, Founder & President, Integrated Building Automation Community (INBAC), said, “According to MarketsandMarkets, India’s building automation market is projected to expand from USD 4.32 billion in 2025 to USD 12.56 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 23.8%. This momentum is reflected in the CII–Cushman & Wakefield report, which projects IoT-enabled automation across organised commercial office built-up area to increase from 25% to 45% by FY2030, alongside integrated building automation and management systems rising from 8% to 23%. With digital optimisation offering potential energy savings of 5–40%, as highlighted by the International Energy Agency (IEA), future investments will increasingly prioritise AI-driven analytics, digital twins, predictive maintenance, cybersecurity and secure interoperability. INBAC’s VITAL, a real-time smart building certification, advances this approach through measurable performance benchmarks.”

Featuring over 100 brands from 10 countries and more than 100 speakers, ORGATEC India 2026 brings the entire workplace value chain together under one roof. The exhibition is expected to attract over 11,000 trade visitors, with pre-registrations spanning 20 nations, including Australia, China, Georgia, Germany, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mali, the Netherlands, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Thailand, Türkiye, the UAE, the UK and the USA. Guided by its central theme, WorkNXT (Design × Technology × Experiences), the event encompasses six interconnected stages — Design, Specify, Procure, Build, Operate and Experience. The framework connects architectural planning, material specification and technological integration with the long-term functionality of professional spaces.

Mr. Milind Dixit, Managing Director, India & SAARC, Koelnmesse Pvt Ltd, said, “India’s commercial real estate sector is witnessing sustained growth, with investments rising 15% year-on-year during the first nine months of 2026, according to Savills. This presents considerable opportunities for the workplace industry. Building on the success of our inaugural edition, ORGATEC India 2026 provides a B2B platform for companies to expand their market presence. Over the next three days, we look forward to facilitating strategic alliances and strengthening international trade relationships.”

Beyond new commercial developments, the modernisation of existing office infrastructure is becoming a key driver of demand. According to Colliers, over 420 million sq. ft. of ageing office stock presents a retrofitting investment opportunity exceeding INR 50,000 crore, while more than 80% of new office supply in 2026 is expected to be green-certified. Meanwhile, India’s flexible workspace segment, according to JLL, has reached 97.9 million sq. ft., recording a compound annual growth rate of 24.5% since 2018. These trends are reshaping corporate procurement priorities across modular furnishings, resource-efficient materials, acoustic solutions and intelligent building systems.

The exhibition is supported by the Builders’ Association of India (BAI), Council for Realty Infrastructure & Services Promotion (CRISP), Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council of India (ESC), Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), Integrated Building Automation Community (INBAC) and Manufacturers’ Association for Information Technology (MAIT), bringing together institutional expertise across the built environment and allied sectors.

Mr. Karan Sachdev, Managing Director, Kokuyo India, said, “The Japanese philosophy of ‘MA’, which emphasises the significance of spaces in between rather than mere emptiness, offers a compelling perspective on designing more purposeful workplaces in India. As a 120-year-old Japanese organisation and Asia’s leading workplace solutions and stationery products company, Kokuyo brings this design philosophy to the Indian market. Our longstanding association with ORGATEC across Japan, Germany and now India provides a valuable platform for cross-cultural knowledge exchange, industry engagement and translating global design philosophies into locally relevant workplace solutions.”

Dr. Mala Singh, Chairperson & Managing Director, PEC Greening India, said, “Sustainability is becoming a commercial necessity in India’s office market, with green-certified buildings expected to account for 80–85% of Grade A office leasing across the top seven cities in 2026, representing approximately 60–65 million sq. ft. This growing preference is reflected in certified properties recording 1.75 times the absorption of non-certified buildings, while IGBC’s registered green building footprint has surpassed 16.55 billion sq. ft. across more than 20,620 projects. Over the next three to five years, evolving ESG commitments and government incentives will further drive investments in AI-enabled energy optimisation, smart building systems, circular furniture and low-carbon materials. As businesses increasingly prioritise operational efficiency, asset value and employee well-being, platforms like ORGATEC India will play a crucial role in accelerating the commercial adoption of sustainable and technologically advanced workplace solutions.”

Mr. Praveen Rawal, Vice President – Asia Pacific, Haworth, said, “India stands out as the most promising market in Asia Pacific, driven by its demographic dividend and growing contribution to AI-led innovation, with the addressable premium and performance-driven office furniture segment estimated at USD 1.5 billion. Increasing business unpredictability will fuel demand for adaptable workstations, modular meeting rooms and reconfigurable furniture systems. With hybrid working increasingly limited to one day a week in many organisations, offices must become more inviting and socially engaging. An AI-intensive future will see workplaces move beyond conventional desks towards interactive, digital and restorative environments that foster collaboration, learning and employee empowerment.”

Mr. Nalin Gagrani, Chairman and Managing Director, Blue Pebble, said, “India’s expanding corporate workspace market presents significant growth opportunities, particularly with GCC investments gaining momentum in Indore, Visakhapatnam, Coimbatore and Jaipur. Blue Pebble has registered nearly 200% growth, closing the first half of the financial year at ₹30 crore, with a projected CAGR of 15–20% or higher and the potential to quadruple growth over the previous year. Catering to leading corporations such as Infosys, TCS, Wipro, Bank of America and American Express, the company has diversified from interior branding into comprehensive turnkey design-and-build solutions.”

Mr. Ankur Yagnik, Managing Partner, The Design Construct said, “India’s transition from a global back-office destination to a hub for innovation and value creation, accelerated by the rise of Global Capability Centres (GCCs), is reshaping the corporate workplace industry. With the Indian economy expected to grow at 7–8% over the next five years, we anticipate industry growth of at least 15–16%. Indian workplace design standards and indigenous sensibilities are increasingly finding acceptance across global corporations. The shift towards ‘work from anywhere’ is redefining offices as destinations for collaboration, cultural integration and team building. AI is driving an invisible transformation, enhancing spatial efficiency without significant physical infrastructure changes. Rising corporate budgets and evolving expectations have also elevated superior acoustics and visual comfort from discretionary features to essential workplace standards.”

The exhibition floor ORGATEC India 2026 features a diverse spectrum of domestic and international brands, including Godrej Interio, Nilkamal Edge, Bobrick, Tranquil, Unidus Acoustics, Blue Pebble, Haworth India, KOKUYO Workplace India, Gantner India, Tuntex, Privitek, E3 Group, Lejie (Kano) Furniture, MX MDR Electronics and SFA India. Product debuts span Gantner India’s LX Suite for smart locker management, Tuntex’s 2026 carpet tiles, Privitek’s Arqia glass collections and E3 Group’s Flutes acoustic panels.

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