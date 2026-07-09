Parent firm of Chingari, Tech4Billion Media unveils homegrown virtual wellness platform Calorie Tracker Buddy

Calorie Tracker Buddy is a motivational virtual buddy helping users build healthier habits, backed by a community of 10,000+ fitness experts and enthusiasts.

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 8: Leading a healthy lifestyle has become gravely confusing in the current times with a plethora of diet plans, workout content, and conflicting fitness advice ruling the virtual sphere.While traditional calorie tracker apps have come to people’s rescue in tracking vitals, the binary information seldom sparks consistency for a prolonged fitness journey.Understanding the gap that is keeping Indian wellness enthusiasts from achieving their fitness goals, Tech4Billion Media– the founding company of popular short-video and live entertainment platform Chingari,has unveiled Calorie Tracker Buddy–a wellness platform that brings together smart health tracking and live,real-time access to interact with fitness trainers, certified nutritionists, dietitians, strength coaches, and wellness experts from across India.

Featuring a one-of-a-kindmotivational virtual buddy, the platform is gaining popularity with a robust 10,000+ fitness experts and enthusiasts already onboarded. The platform aims to provide seamless expert guidance, virtual motivation, and help users achieve their health and fitness goals with AI-backed calorie tracking.

Personalising one’s fitness journey, be it for gaining muscle or shedding some kilos, improving fitnessor building healthy dietary habits, Calorie Tracker Buddy simplifies the journey with smart vitals tracking, professionalsupervision, tailored insights, and an engaging virtual buddy that encourages users at every step.

Speaking about unveiling Calorie Tracker Buddy, Sumit Ghosh, CEO, Tech4Billion Media, said, “We saw that people in India faced ambiguity and were overwhelmed in the pursuit of their wellbeing journey. What remained unfulfilled by traditional calorie trackers was professional guidance, motivation, and tools that fit into an individual’s everyday life. We developed Calorie Tracker Buddy to bring fitness experts and wellness coaches from across India to users’ fingertips, making wellness engaging through AI-powered smart tracking and our virtual Buddy. Having onboarded over 10,000 fitness experts and enthusiasts, we are grateful to see how serious people are about getting the ball rolling in their unique wellness journey. With the unveiling of Calorie Tracker Buddy, we aim to make healthy living accessible, pleasing, and sustainable for all.”

Calorie Tracker Buddy is recognized for several unique intelligent features. Some of them are:Real-time access to fitness trainers and certified nutrition experts 24×7 for trusted guidance anytime.AI Meal Scanner to instantly analyse meals to estimate calories and nutritional value. The app also allows one to log their food intake seamlessly to track daily activity and calories burned. The app further sends tailored reminders for hydration and provides mindful AI-backed insights to aid users’ wellbeing journey. Along with these revolutionary features, the platform remains undisputed with its interactive Virtual Buddy that constantly learns a user’s fitness habits and provides personalized motivation throughout the journey. Its unique social sharing features enables users to celebrate achievements and streaks with friends and the wider like-minded wellness community.

Built on the philosophy that prolonged health relies completely on consistency instead of perfection, Calorie Tracker Buddy is making wellness into a positive daily experience by bringing together expert skills, AI-backed insights, and engaging habit-building tools.One can download Calorie Tracker Buddy app on Android and iOS.

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.calorietrackerbuddy&hl=en_IN

https://apps.apple.com/in/app/calorie-tracker-buddy/id6751577330

About Tech4Billion Media Private Limited

Tech4Billion Media Private Limited is a Bengaluru-based technology company building scalable vertical marketplaces. With over 180 million+ users across platforms like Chingari and AstroLive, the company has a strong presence in the creator and digital services ecosystem with 50Cr INR projected revenue in FY 2026.

It also operates Calorie Tracker Buddy, an AI-powered wellness platform offering live fitness and nutrition guidance through personalized insights from India’s best experts, health tracking, and habit-building tools.

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