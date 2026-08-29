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Home > BL News > Park Medi World Posts Record FY26 Revenue and Profit; Targets 5,740-Bed Network by March 2028

Park Medi World Posts Record FY26 Revenue and Profit; Targets 5,740-Bed Network by March 2028

Park Medi World Posts Record FY26 Revenue and Profit; Targets 5,740-Bed Network by March 2028

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Sat 2026-08-29 14:39 IST

New Delhi [India], August 29: Park Medi World Limited, one of North India’s leading hospital chains, reported its strongest financial and operational performance in FY2025-26, with consolidated revenue from operations rising 21% year-on-year to ₹1,679.4 crore. EBITDA, excluding other income, increased 20% to ₹444.3 crore, while profit after tax rose 27% to ₹273.6 crore. The company’s EBITDA margin stood at 26.5%, while PAT margin improved to 16.3% from 15.5% in the previous financial year.

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The healthcare company served more than 8.73 lakh patients during FY26, marking its highest-ever patient volume. Average Revenue Per Occupied Bed (ARPOB) increased 6.9% year-on-year to ₹28,005, while average occupancy improved to 64.1% from 61.6% a year earlier. The company’s total bed capacity increased 20.3% to 3,610 beds as of March 31, 2026.

According to the company, the improvement in profitability was supported by higher occupancy, an increase in ARPOB, operating leverage from newer hospitals ramping up and disciplined cost management. The reduction in finance costs following repayment of debt using IPO proceeds also supported the expansion in net profit.

Park Medi World added 610 beds during FY26 through acquisitions in Bathinda and Agra. The company also acquired the 200-bed Febris Multi-Superspeciality Hospital in Narela, Delhi, under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, with commissioning planned for Q3 FY27. The Agra facility, with 360 beds, was commissioned in February 2026.

The company is now targeting a network capacity of 5,740 beds by March 2028. Its expansion roadmap includes greenfield projects, capacity additions, strategic acquisitions and operate-and-manage arrangements across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Uttarakhand. The roadmap represents an addition of approximately 2,130 beds from the FY26 base, including facilities commissioned during FY27.

As part of this expansion, the 330-bed Medicity Hospital in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand, was commissioned on August 2, 2026, marking Park Medi World’s entry into its sixth state. The company has also planned the commissioning of the 200-bed Febris facility in Narela and the 100-bed Park Hospital Platinum expansion in Palam Vihar, Gurugram.

The company’s growth strategy is centred on a cluster-based model, allowing it to build hospital networks around existing facilities and leverage shared clinical talent, infrastructure and procurement. Park Medi World currently operates 17 hospitals across 15 cities in six states, with its network positioned as the second-largest hospital network in North India, according to the company.

Acquisitions remain a key component of the company’s expansion strategy. Of its 17 operational hospitals, 11 have been acquired, with the company stating that it has developed a repeatable model of acquiring distressed or underutilised healthcare assets, renovating and rebranding them, and commissioning them within a relatively short timeframe.

Park Medi World is also focusing on higher-acuity specialties and technology-led healthcare. Its top six super-specialities contributed 56.9% of revenue in FY26, compared with 49.2% in FY23, reflecting a gradual shift toward procedure-driven and higher-realisation services. The company has also invested in robotic surgery, advanced diagnostics, critical care and organ-transplant capabilities.

With record FY26 financial performance, improving utilisation across its hospital network and a planned expansion to 5,740 beds by March 2028, Park Medi World is entering its next phase of growth with a combination of organic expansion, acquisitions and capacity utilisation. The company’s management has indicated that ramping up occupancy at recently commissioned hospitals, executing upcoming projects on schedule and maintaining cost discipline will remain key priorities going forward.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Park Medi World Posts Record FY26 Revenue and Profit; Targets 5,740-Bed Network by March 2028
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Park Medi World Posts Record FY26 Revenue and Profit; Targets 5,740-Bed Network by March 2028

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Park Medi World Posts Record FY26 Revenue and Profit; Targets 5,740-Bed Network by March 2028
Park Medi World Posts Record FY26 Revenue and Profit; Targets 5,740-Bed Network by March 2028
Park Medi World Posts Record FY26 Revenue and Profit; Targets 5,740-Bed Network by March 2028
Park Medi World Posts Record FY26 Revenue and Profit; Targets 5,740-Bed Network by March 2028

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