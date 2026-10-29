Parul University Celebrates Global Heritage and Cultural Exchange at 4th International Folklore Festival

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], October 29: Gujarat based Parul University brings together participants from more than 23+ countries and over 300+ for the 4th edition International Folklore Festival for 5 days, under the theme Art for World Peace, which results in a lively celebration of global harmony, cultural diversity and artistic expressions. The five-day festival began with a grand procession, had international music, folk dances, cultural performances and provided a platform for people from different parts of the world to connect with each other through their common love for art and tradition.

The festival was a manifestation of the power of culture to create mutual respect and understanding across borders, in accordance with the age-old Indian philosophy of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” – which means the world is one family. The participants showcased folk music, traditional art forms, and performances including folkloric bands based on their own heritages, giving audiences a taste of the stories, identities and traditions that shape cultures around the world. Participants from several countries came to the festival to showcase their culture and talent which includes India, Bulgaria, Czechia, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Russia, Serbia, Sri Lanka,Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Bhutan, Myanmar, Bangladesh, South Sudan, Malawi, Zambia, Mozambique, Rwanda, Madagascar and many more.

The festival commenced with a huge inaugural ceremony on October 26 with a cultural procession and international music, dance and folklore performances along with the World Conference attended by representatives of all participating countries under the theme “Role of Performing Arts in Bridging Cultures and Promoting Global Peace.”Cultural delegations from over 23+ countries participated in the event and demonstrated their unique traditions, making it a colorful cultural exchange. The inaugural ceremony was graced by H.E. Róbert Maxián, Hon’ble Ambassador of Slovakia to India, as the Chief Guest. Beyond the performances, the festival offered students and audiences an opportunity to experience global traditions firsthand, while encouraging cultural diplomacy, international collaboration and meaningful exchanges between participating artists. Throughout the festival, performances and cultural exchanges provided an opportunity for participants and audiences to witness various artistic traditions and to learn about values and stories that link people together, irrespective of country.

Speaking about the vision and significance of the festival, Dr. Parul Patel, Vice President, Parul University said, “Culture helps us to connect with people beyond the language, geography and the national identity. We saw at the International Folklore Festival that every performance told a story, every tradition had a meaning and every interaction was an opportunity to understand each other better. We believe cultural exchange is an important step toward building a more connected and compassionate world, and bringing together participants from over 23+ countries reinforces that belief.”

Beyond the stage, the festival created an atmosphere of cultural dialog and international friendship. It brought together participants with different backgrounds and encouraged sharing of traditions, perspectives and experiences. Each show was an opportunity to taste the richness of different cultures, but also to see the common human values that unite them.

The five-day celebration concluded with a valedictory ceremony, recognising the participating delegations and reinforcing the University’s commitment to cultural preservation and international engagement. The 4th edition of the International Folklore Festival highlighted Parul University’s commitment to global relationship, cross-cultural understanding. The festival was more than an echo of dance and music, it brought people together from beyond borders and embraced the idea that diversity brings the world together.