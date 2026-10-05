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Home > BL News > Parul University Makes Global Debut in Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2027, Becomes Only University from Gujarat to Enter Global Rankings

Parul University Makes Global Debut in Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2027, Becomes Only University from Gujarat to Enter Global Rankings

Parul University Makes Global Debut in Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2027, Becomes Only University from Gujarat to Enter Global Rankings

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Mon 2026-10-05 19:27 IST

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], October 5: Parul University has made its debut in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2027, in the global band 1601-1800, opening a new chapter in its global academic journey. This feat makes Parul University the only university from Gujarat to be ranked globally in THE World University Rankings 2027, putting the state on one of the most recognized platforms for higher education institutions of the world.

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Parul University had already made its global debut in the THE Impact Rankings 2025 and was placed in the 1001-1500 global band and among the Top 50 institutions in India. Impact Rankings measure the contribution of universities to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, including education, health, gender equality and partnerships.

Parul University Makes Global Debut in Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2027, Becomes Only University from Gujarat to Enter Global Rankings

The University then added to this global sustainability footprint with its THE Sustainability Impact Ratings 2026, climbing to the 401-600 global band and Top 40 in India. Its performance on individual Sustainable Development Goals further demonstrated the breadth of its institutional impact. Parul University has secured 46th rank in the world & 7th rank in India under SDG 4 – Quality Education and featured in Global Top 50. Under SDG 5 – Gender Equality, the organization has been ranked 60th in the Global Top 100 and 6th in India. The University was ranked in the 101-200 global band and among the Top 10 institutions in India under SDG 3 – Good Health and Well-being. It debuted under SDG 9 – Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure and was placed in the 401- 600 global band and among the Top 50 in India. The University has moved into the 201-300 global band and Top 20 in India on SDG 17 – Partnerships for the Goals, a testament to its expanding network of academic, industry, research and community partnerships.

The journey from a first appearance in the THE Impact Rankings 2025 to being part of THE Sustainability Impact Ratings 2026 and now the THE World University Rankings 2027, shows a growing worldwide footprint in a variety of facets of higher education. The Impact and Sustainability rankings assess the contribution of the institution to sustainable development, while the World University Rankings provide a broader global context in which to evaluate universities. Therefore the recent recognition is a significant milestone in the progression of Parul University toward enhanced global visibility, academic engagement and international benchmarking.

Parul University Makes Global Debut in Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2027, Becomes Only University from Gujarat to Enter Global Rankings

Commenting on the milestone, Dr. Geetika Madan Patel, Vice President, Parul University, said, “ This debut in Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2027 is a deeply meaningful milestone for Parul University and Gujarat. Through our experience with the THE Impact Rankings and Sustainability Impact Ratings, we have gained a greater awareness of what it means to create measurable academic and societal impact. To be ranked in the world university rankings is another step on that journey. There is much more to come, and we are committed to building an institution that continues to garner global recognition through meaningful work and long-term impact.”

With its maiden entry in THE World University Rankings 2027, Parul University now looks ahead to a future that promises greater global engagement, stronger research and academic collaborations, enhanced international visibility and sustained institutional growth. The 1601-1800 band is not an endpoint but a new reference point for the University’s continuing journey in the global higher education landscape.

This milestone is yet another chapter in the growing global profile of Parul University and a moment of significance for the University and Gujarat’s footprint in the global higher education arena.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Parul University Makes Global Debut in Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2027, Becomes Only University from Gujarat to Enter Global Rankings
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Parul University Makes Global Debut in Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2027, Becomes Only University from Gujarat to Enter Global Rankings

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Parul University Makes Global Debut in Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2027, Becomes Only University from Gujarat to Enter Global Rankings

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Parul University Makes Global Debut in Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2027, Becomes Only University from Gujarat to Enter Global Rankings
Parul University Makes Global Debut in Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2027, Becomes Only University from Gujarat to Enter Global Rankings
Parul University Makes Global Debut in Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2027, Becomes Only University from Gujarat to Enter Global Rankings
Parul University Makes Global Debut in Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2027, Becomes Only University from Gujarat to Enter Global Rankings
Parul University Makes Global Debut in Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2027, Becomes Only University from Gujarat to Enter Global Rankings

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