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Home > BL News > Parul University x Times of India Verbal Duel 2026 Brings Together 20+ Universities & Academic Institutions at Parul University

Parul University x Times of India Verbal Duel 2026 Brings Together 20+ Universities & Academic Institutions at Parul University

Parul University x Times of India Verbal Duel 2026 Brings Together 20+ Universities & Academic Institutions at Parul University

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Tue 2026-09-29 19:41 IST

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], September 29: Bringing diverse academic voices to one platform, Parul University in collaboration with Times of India organized Verbal Duel 2026, a state-level inter-university debate competition that gave students a platform to engage with contemporary issues through argument, counterargument and rebuttal. Presented by the Career Development Cell (CDC), Parul University, around 46 teams from universities and academic institutions across Gujarat came together for the competition. The theme “Lakshya 2047: Empowerment of Youth” connected the debate contest with issues that will influence the future of India in the realms of society, economics, education and politics.

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The event offered a shared platform where students from different educational disciplines came together to share their views and debate on current topics using argumentation, counter-argumentation and rebuttal. Some of the major institutions participating in the event included: Central University of Gujarat, Charotar University of Science and Technology (CHARUSAT), Charutar Vidya Mandal University, Veer Narmad South Gujarat University, GSFC University, L.D. College of Engineering, The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, Marwadi University, Navrachana University, Parul University, Sigma University, Swaminarayan University, Sankalchand Patel University, Narayana Business School, St. Xavier’s College, Ahmedabad, among others. Witnessing discussions from students through their individual disciplines, Verbal Duel 2026 gave participants a chance to transcend the regular classroom discussion and debate on topics like technology, education, society, infrastructure, sustainability, and economic growth of India.

Parul University x Times of India Verbal Duel 2026 Brings Together 20+ Universities & Academic Institutions at Parul University

Dr. Kunjal Sinha, Pro Vice Chancellor, Parul University, commenced the event with an address about the significance of independent thinking in this age of increasing AI dominance, where he emphasized that there is a need to raise questions about the validity of information and critically examine the information, and not simply believe the answers generated by the technology. To bring the industry angle on the inter-university platform, the panel of judges consisted of Mr. Rahul Shankar, Senior Vice President – RMD (Research Market Development), Bennett Coleman and Company Ltd., and Mr. Animesh Bhatt, TEDx Speaker and former professional of The Times Group and Tata Group.

Highlighting the value of this event, Dr. Devanshu Patel, President, Parul University, stated “Debate is not only about voicing out one’s views but more importantly about developing the skills of questioning, listening, reacting and understanding an alternate point of view. Platforms such as ‘Verbal Duel’ hosted in association with Times Of India, offer students to think independently about the rising issues of our society and future, while gaining knowledge, solutions and perspectives through the process.”

Parul University x Times of India Verbal Duel 2026 Brings Together 20+ Universities & Academic Institutions at Parul University

During the qualifier round, students argued their viewpoints on various topics such as education based on skills, regenerative farming, physical and virtual infrastructure in developing nations, dependence on Artificial Intelligence, electric mobility, welfare programs and ease of doing business, social media and its impact on students’ psychological well-being, and the importance of skill development and higher education for the development of India. The Grand Finale opened up some general issues about education that is industry-oriented compared to that which is examination-oriented, manufacture versus services, judicial reforms, environmental measures against industrial growth, diplomacy compared to power for India’s world domination, and the relationship between rights and duties as a responsible citizen. The structure required the learners to provide arguments in favor and against a motion and subsequently provide rebuttals.

The event concluded with Parul University being crowned the winner of the contest and bagging the reward amount of ₹60,000. The First Runner-Up position was secured by St. Xavier’s College, Ahmedabad with the reward amount of ₹40,000, whereas The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda was the Second Runner-Up with the reward amount of ₹20,000. The consolation prize of ₹5,000 was secured by three universities including Charutar Vidya Mandal University, Dr. S& S. S. Ghandhy Government Engineering, and Marwadi University.

Concluding PU x TOI Verbal Duel 2026 saw the participation of 46 teams from various colleges across the state of Gujarat, making a forum for exchanging thoughts, debating on opinions, and discussing current affairs. Challenging students’ viewpoints, the event offered them a platform to debate various issues of education and technology from an Indian perspective, hence shaping them to become the future leaders.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Parul University x Times of India Verbal Duel 2026 Brings Together 20+ Universities & Academic Institutions at Parul University
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Parul University x Times of India Verbal Duel 2026 Brings Together 20+ Universities & Academic Institutions at Parul University

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Parul University x Times of India Verbal Duel 2026 Brings Together 20+ Universities & Academic Institutions at Parul University
Parul University x Times of India Verbal Duel 2026 Brings Together 20+ Universities & Academic Institutions at Parul University
Parul University x Times of India Verbal Duel 2026 Brings Together 20+ Universities & Academic Institutions at Parul University
Parul University x Times of India Verbal Duel 2026 Brings Together 20+ Universities & Academic Institutions at Parul University
Parul University x Times of India Verbal Duel 2026 Brings Together 20+ Universities & Academic Institutions at Parul University

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