Patel Retail Delivers 33.5% YoY Growth in Q2 FY27 Total Income to Rs 300.95 Crore; H1 FY27 Total Income at Rs 611.19 Crore

Retail network expands to 54 stores with four additions in H1 FY27; Indian Chaska enters Madhya Pradesh, a range of 23 whole spices is launched and a new curry powder line is commissioned; Ambernath distribution centre expansion proposed

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 6: Patel Retail Limited (BSE: 544487 | NSE: PATELRMART), a diversified retail and food processing company has announced its Unaudited Financial Statements Q2 & H1 FY27, highlighting the expansion of its retail network to 54 stores, wider distribution of its flagship brand Indian Chaska and the launch of Whole Spices.

Key Financial Highlights

Q2 FY27 performance (YoY)

Total Income rose 33.5% to ₹300.95 crore in Q2 FY27, up from ₹225.43 crore in Q2 FY26.

rose in Q2 FY27, up from ₹225.43 crore in Q2 FY26. EBITDA grew 5.2% to ₹20.56 crore , up from ₹19.55 crore in the same quarter last year.

grew , up from ₹19.55 crore in the same quarter last year. Net Profit (PAT) stood at ₹9.91 crore, compared with ₹10.14 crore in Q2 FY26, registering a year-on-year decline of 2.2%.

H1 FY27 performance (YoY)

Total Income rose 49.6% to ₹611.19 crore in H1 FY27, up from ₹408.63 crore in H1 FY26.

rose in H1 FY27, up from ₹408.63 crore in H1 FY26. EBITDA grew 13.6% to ₹40.24 crore , up from ₹35.43 crore in H1 FY26.

grew , up from ₹35.43 crore in H1 FY26. Net Profit (PAT) increased 13.9% to ₹19.43 crore, up from ₹17.06 crore in H1 FY26.

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Dhanji Patel, Chairman & Managing Director of Patel Retail Limited, said: “Our performance in Q2 and H1 FY27 reflects the strength of our integrated retail and food processing business model. Total income grew by 33.5% year-on-year in Q2 FY27 and 49.6% year-on-year in H1 FY27, driven by the expansion of our retail network and the growing reach of our in-house brands.

During H1 FY27, we added four stores, taking our network to 54 stores, expanded Indian Chaska into Madhya Pradesh and commissioned a new curry powder production line, strengthening our manufacturing capabilities.

Following the close of H1 FY27, we further diversified our product portfolio with the launch of a range of 23 whole spices in October 2026. We have also planned two new stores at Ghoti in Nashik district and in the Mangaon/Mahad region of Raigad district, supporting our strategy of expanding into new markets. Additionally, we have proposed a 20,000 sq. ft. expansion of our Ambernath distribution centre, which is operating at full capacity, to support future growth.

Looking ahead, our priorities remain disciplined retail expansion, enhanced manufacturing utilisation, stronger distribution capabilities and wider market penetration of Indian Chaska, Patel Fresh and Patel Essential. With a continued focus on operational efficiency and prudent working capital management, we remain confident in our ability to drive sustainable growth and create long-term value for our stakeholders.”

Key Operational Highlights

Expanded the retail network to 54 stores with two new store openings during Q2 FY27 at Uran, Raigad, and Kalyan (East), Thane .

with two new store openings during Q2 FY27 at . Strengthened the store expansion pipeline by finalising locations at Ghoti, Nashik, and Mangaon/Mahad, Raigad , with the proposed Ghoti store marking the Company’s entry into its fourth district .

, with the proposed Ghoti store marking the Company’s entry into its . Expanded Indian Chaska’s distribution network into Madhya Pradesh , taking its presence to 8 states and 1 Union Territory .

, taking its presence to . Strengthened the Indian Chaska portfolio with the launch of 23 whole spice products , complementing its existing blended spices range.

with the launch of , complementing its existing blended spices range. Addition of 20,000 sq.ft. in Ambernath distribution centre, increasing its total area to approximately 84,000 sq.ft. to support future growth and strengthen distribution capabilities.

About Patel Retail Limited

Patel Retail Limited is a leading name in value-driven retail and integrated food processing in India. Headquartered in Ambernath, Mumbai with operations across MMRDA region, the company combines modern retail formats with backward integration in agri-processing to ensure quality, cost efficiency, and supply reliability. It also extends its reach through a mobile application that connects customers to their nearest store and offers free home delivery.

Patel Retail has built a strong portfolio of products through its in-house brands – Indian Chaska for spices and flavourings, Patel Fresh for pulses, nuts, and dry fruits, along with other private labels such as Tidymax and Blixo. Supported by food processing units in Dudhai, Gujarat, and facility in Ambernath MIDC, along with a current network of 54 stores, the company maintains strict quality and safety standards while delivering value across its product categories.

With an expanding footprint in Thane, Raigad and Palghar District, Patel Retail has steadily strengthened its presence in suburban and emerging urban markets. This growth momentum culminated in its successful Initial Public Offering in August 2025, with the company’s shares listed on the BSE and NSE on August 26, 2025 marking an important milestone in its journey of scale, trust, and customer centricity.

The Company delivered a strong financial performance in FY26, recording Total Income of ₹1,059.29 crore, EBITDA of ₹83.08 crore, and Net Profit of ₹39.05 crore.

Disclaimer: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

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