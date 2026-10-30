Patel Retail Limited to Expand Ambernath Distribution Centre by 20,000 Sq. Ft.; Total Area to Increase to 84,000 Sq. Ft.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 30: Patel Retail Limited (BSE: 544487 | NSE: PATELRMART), a diversified retail and food processing company, proposes to develop approximately 20,000 sq. ft. of additional covered space at its existing distribution centre at its Ambernath facility, Maharashtra, increasing the total area from 64,000 sq. ft. to 84,000 sq. ft.

The proposed addition will raise the distribution centre’s area by approximately 31%. The existing 64,000 sq. ft. capacity is currently being utilised at 100%, and the additional space is expected to enhance the utilisation of the Company’s existing infrastructure and strengthen its storage, packing and distribution capabilities. It will facilitate smoother and more efficient replenishment of existing retail stores, helping stores keep products consistently available for customers.

The Ambernath facility is the hub of Patel Retail’s supply chain, supporting warehousing, packaging and distribution to its stores across the region. The additional space will give the Company more room to hold inventory across product categories, including its private labels Indian Chaska, Patel Fresh, Tidymax and Blixo, and to move products to stores more efficiently.

The expanded capacity will also support upcoming store openings under the Company’s cluster-based expansion strategy, in which stores are added in selected clusters that the distribution centre can serve efficiently.

The initiative will strengthen the Company’s supply chain, facilitate efficient inventory management and support the planned expansion of its retail network, an important part of its value-driven retail model.

By building capacity ahead of store additions, Patel Retail aims to maintain product availability, improve service levels and keep operations efficient as its network grows.

Commenting on the expansion, Mr. Dhanji Patel, Chairman & Managing Director of Patel Retail Limited, said “Our distribution centre at Ambernath is central to how we serve our stores. The addition of 20,000 sq. ft. takes the facility to 84,000 sq. ft. and strengthens our storage and distribution capacity. It will enable smoother and more efficient replenishment of our existing stores and support our upcoming store openings under our cluster-based expansion strategy, as we continue to bring organised retail closer to customers across suburban and emerging urban markets.”

About Patel Retail Limited

Patel Retail Limited is a leading name in value-driven retail and integrated food processing in India. Headquartered in Ambernath, Mumbai with operations across MMRDA region, the company combines modern retail formats with backward integration in agri-processing to ensure quality, cost efficiency, and supply reliability. It also extends its reach through a mobile application that connects customers to their nearest store and offers free home delivery.

Patel Retail has built a strong portfolio of products through its in-house brands – Indian Chaska for spices and flavourings, Patel Fresh for pulses, nuts, and dry fruits, along with other private labels such as Tidymax and Blixo. Supported by food processing units in Dudhai, Gujarat, and facility in Ambernath MIDC, along with a current network of 54 stores, the company maintains strict quality and safety standards while delivering value across its product categories.

With an expanding footprint in Thane, Raigad and Palghar District, Patel Retail has steadily strengthened its presence in suburban and emerging urban markets. This growth momentum culminated in its successful Initial Public Offering in August 2025, with the company’s shares listed on the BSE and NSE on August 26, 2025 marking an important milestone in its journey of scale, trust, and customer centricity.

The Company delivered a strong financial performance in FY26, recording Total Income of ₹1,059.29 crore, EBITDA of ₹83.08 crore, and Net Profit of ₹39.05 crore.

Disclaimer: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

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