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Home > BL News > PC Jeweller Gets No-Dues, Release Letters From All 14 Consortium Banks After Debt Repayment

PC Jeweller Gets No-Dues, Release Letters From All 14 Consortium Banks After Debt Repayment

PC Jeweller Gets No-Dues, Release Letters From All 14 Consortium Banks After Debt Repayment

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Wed 2026-09-30 17:06 IST

New Delhi [India], September 30: PC Jeweller Limited has received No Objection-cum-No Dues-cum-Release Letters from all 14 banks that were part of its consortium of lenders, marking a further step following the clearance of its outstanding bank debt.

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In an exchange filing dated September 30, 2026, the jewellery retailer said it had earlier informed the stock exchanges about the successful clearance and repayment of outstanding dues owed to all 14 consortium banks. The company has now received the required release letters from each lender, with the final letter received on September 30.

The development formally documents that the consortium banks have issued no-dues and release confirmations following the repayment of their outstanding debt.

The filing is significant from a balance-sheet perspective as the receipt of release letters follows the completion of the company’s repayment obligations toward its consortium lenders. However, PC Jeweller did not disclose any additional financial details, repayment amounts or terms in the latest filing.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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PC Jeweller Gets No-Dues, Release Letters From All 14 Consortium Banks After Debt Repayment
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PC Jeweller Gets No-Dues, Release Letters From All 14 Consortium Banks After Debt Repayment

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PC Jeweller Gets No-Dues, Release Letters From All 14 Consortium Banks After Debt Repayment
PC Jeweller Gets No-Dues, Release Letters From All 14 Consortium Banks After Debt Repayment
PC Jeweller Gets No-Dues, Release Letters From All 14 Consortium Banks After Debt Repayment
PC Jeweller Gets No-Dues, Release Letters From All 14 Consortium Banks After Debt Repayment
PC Jeweller Gets No-Dues, Release Letters From All 14 Consortium Banks After Debt Repayment

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