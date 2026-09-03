LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > BL News > PC Jeweller Moves Closer to Debt-Free Status as Repayment Drive Continues

PC Jeweller Moves Closer to Debt-Free Status as Repayment Drive Continues

PC Jeweller Moves Closer to Debt-Free Status as Repayment Drive Continues

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Thu 2026-09-03 19:44 IST

New Delhi [India], September 3: PC Jeweller Limited has announced another significant step in its ongoing debt-reduction programme, reporting the successful clearance and repayment of its outstanding debt to one more bank under the terms of the Settlement Agreement dated September 30, 2024.

You Might Be Interested In

The latest repayment takes the number of consortium banks whose outstanding debt has been fully repaid to nine out of 14. According to the company, all repayments made to these nine banks have been completed ahead of their scheduled due dates, highlighting the pace of its debt-resolution efforts.

The jewellery retailer has simultaneously made substantial progress with the remaining five consortium banks. PC Jeweller said it has already discharged more than 96% of the outstanding debt owed to these lenders, leaving less than 4% still to be repaid.

The company has reiterated its objective of becoming debt-free within the current month. If completed as planned, the milestone would represent a significant strengthening of PC Jeweller’s balance sheet and overall financial position.

The company said the debt-free status would materially strengthen its balance sheet and financial position, as it continues to execute its repayment commitments under the settlement arrangement.

The disclosure was made by PC Jeweller to both BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited on September 3, 2026. The company’s BSE scrip code is 534809, while its NSE symbol is PCJEWELLER.

Market takeaway: The latest debt repayment update is a positive balance-sheet development for PC Jeweller, particularly as the company moves closer to eliminating its outstanding consortium-bank debt. The key near-term milestone for investors will be whether the company completes the remaining repayments and formally achieves its targeted debt-free status within September.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

PC Jeweller Moves Closer to Debt-Free Status as Repayment Drive Continues
Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Mridula Ramesh Wins Radisson Himalayan Echoes Nature Prize 2026

FIFI–EICA Partnership to Advance Culinary Innovation and Food Trade in Eastern India

Parul University Hosts 24 Ayurveda Practitioners From Poland for Panchakarma and Ayurveda Programs

Delhi Holiday on September 11: What Will Be Closed And What Will Stay Open During BRICS Summit?

Palladian Partners Enters the Festive Season With Scale, Strategy and a Rs 5,000 Crore+ Pipeline

LATEST NEWS

PC Jeweller Moves Closer to Debt-Free Status as Repayment Drive Continues

China Masters Badminton 2026 Results: Kidambi Srikanth Stuns World No. 9, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty Storm Into Quarter-Finals

Gandhari Movie Review: Taapsee Pannu Is Fierce, But This Mother-Daughter Thriller Needed A Stronger Story

Edin Dzeko Announces International Retirement, Here’s When Bosnia Great Will Play His Final Match – Check Date, Time and Opponent

Sourav Ganguly Thrilled At India Hosting Brazil, Uruguay And Panama In International Friendly — ‘Will Give Our Footballers Valuable Exposure’

UP Police Officer Found Dead In Uniform With Gunshot Wound, What Happened To Him?

IND-W vs HKG-W Women’s Asia Cup 2026 LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch India vs Hong Kong China Match LIVE in in India on TV, Laptop, Tab

VVS Laxman As Team India’s Director Of Cricket? BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia Drops Big Update

Why Was Ajit Agarkar Missing From BCCI Review Meeting? Chief Selector’s Physical Absence Becomes Major Talking Point | Details

Dananeer Mobeen’s 5-Second Video That Took India And Pakistan By Storm: The Story Behind It

PC Jeweller Moves Closer to Debt-Free Status as Repayment Drive Continues

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

PC Jeweller Moves Closer to Debt-Free Status as Repayment Drive Continues

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

PC Jeweller Moves Closer to Debt-Free Status as Repayment Drive Continues
PC Jeweller Moves Closer to Debt-Free Status as Repayment Drive Continues
PC Jeweller Moves Closer to Debt-Free Status as Repayment Drive Continues
PC Jeweller Moves Closer to Debt-Free Status as Repayment Drive Continues

QUICK LINKS