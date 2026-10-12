PERF Launches World’s 1st Biogenic IFR & ARC Flash Protective Workwear in India for High-Risk Power, Data Centres, Metal, Mining and Oil & Gas Industries

Developed through seven years of India-Italy R&D led by Enrico Bonafini, EXCO combines flame resistance, natural-fibre softness and up to 99.9% biodegradability.



New Delhi [India], October 12: PERF has announced the launch of the world’s 1st Biogenic Inherent Flame Resistant (IFR) and ARC flash protective workwear in India at OSH India Expo 2026, Mumbai, bringing a new range of technical protective garments for workers in power generation, mining, data centres, steel and aluminium, oil & gas and other high-risk industrial environments.

The garments are designed to protect workers against hazards including electrical ARC flash, extreme heat, fire explosion, and molten metal exposure. An ARC flash is an explosion-like electrical event in which temperatures can reach up to 25,000°C, potentially exposing workers to intense heat, molten metal and particles. Such risks can arise across electrical panels, motors, power grids, energy distribution systems and during electrical maintenance.

PERF’s range is designed for power generation and distribution, data centres, mining, steel and aluminium, oil & gas, refineries, petrochemicals, foundries and other industrial applications where workers can be exposed to extreme heat, flame or electrical hazards.

A key differentiator of the new range is its biogenic IFR material, developed as an alternative to conventional man-made fibres such as para-aramid, meta-aramid, and FR viscos. The natural fibre-based material is designed to combine the protection required for high-risk environments with properties associated with natural fabrics, including softness, breathability and comfort. The softness makes the fabric more comfortable against the skin during extended working hours, while its breathability allows better airflow and helps manage heat and moisture. Together, these properties are intended to make the protective apparel more comfortable to wear for long periods and support consistent use of PPE.

The material, named EXCO, is the result of seven years of R&D undertaken collaboratively by PERF and an Italian technology partner, with the material undergoing multiple rounds of testing to ensure it meets the required standards. The fabric is manufactured in India, with PERF positioning the launch as an example of advanced protective technology being developed and produced domestically.

The material is also claimed to be up to 99.9% biodegradable, reflecting PERF’s focus on reducing the environmental impact associated with protective workwear made from conventional man-made fibres.

“The development of EXCO has been driven by a simple question: can we provide workers with the high level of protection required in industries such as power, mining, data centres, metal and oil & gas without compromising on the breathability, comfort, softness and environmental considerations of the material? We have spent seven years on R&D in collaboration with our Italian partner to develop a biogenic IFR material that brings together inherent flame resistance, the feel and breathability of a natural fibre, and up to 99.9% biodegradability. The fact that the fabric is produced in India also makes this an important step towards building advanced protective technology locally,” said Hammad Rahman, CEO, PERF.

The company believes the technology can address a growing requirement for protective apparel that goes beyond basic compliance, particularly as industries expand their electrical infrastructure and focus more closely on worker safety and sustainability.

The seven-year India-Italy R&D collaboration was led by Enrico Bonafini, who headed the research and development effort behind EXCO, working closely with PERF to develop and refine the biogenic IFR material for industrial protective applications.

“Our objective with this development was not simply to create another protective fabric. We wanted to develop a material that could meet the demanding requirements of technical protective apparel while offering the characteristics of a natural fibre. The seven-year R&D journey, together with PERF, has allowed us to work on the material extensively and test it multiple times to ensure that protection and usability remain at the centre of the product,” said Enrico Bonafini.

With the launch of EXCO protective workwear, PERF aims to support industries in adopting risk-based protective solutions that consider worker safety, comfort and environmental impact alongside technical performance.

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