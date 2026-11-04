Phoenix Pride of India Brings Indore Together with Phoenix Festival: India Celebrates at Phoenix

New Delhi [India], November 4: Phoenix Pride of India is celebrating the festive season with its 90-day Phoenix Festival – India Celebrates at Phoenix, Season of Shine (Jewel Fest) coupled with live experiences and Exclusive DJ nights at Hammerzz – the luxury lounge with big artists like DJ Chetas, Mad Men, and others, bringing together shopping & entertainment under one roof.

Season of Shine – Jewel Fest: Festive Shopping with Added Benefits

Running from October 20, Season of Shine – Jewel Fest brings together leading Jewellery brands, including Tanishq, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Senco, ORRA, Mia by Tanishq, Svaraa, Palmonas, Peora, Gargi by PN Gadgil and Carat Lane. Customers can explore traditional gold Jewellery, diamond collections, contemporary designs and fashion Jewellery, alongside festive offers and special in-store experiences.

The campaign also features Shop & Win, offering shoppers an opportunity to win a Mahindra Thar and a Jawa/Yezdi bike, and Shop & Get, with benefits such as assured gold or silver coins and movie tickets, subject to applicable terms and purchase criteria.

A special highlight was Beyond the Carat, featuring actress and entrepreneur Neelam Kothari Soni on October 26. The experience explored Jewellery, design, and personal styling, adding a fashion-led dimension to the festive shopping campaign.

Phoenix Festival: Key Highlights & Upcoming Events

Date Event Highlights 10th Oct Indian Ocean Live Concert & Unveil of India’s Biggest Akash Kandil Over 2,000 attendees enjoyed the live performance and the unveiling of the spectacular 50-foot Akash Kandil. 14th –18th Oct Raas Rang Garba Attracted over 15,500 attendees, with celebrity appearances by Gurmeet Choudhary, Isha Malviya and Helly Shah 3rd Oct Techno Toddler Party Welcomed over 2,000 parents and children for a family-focused experience. 23rd Oct Superdry x V8 Cult Experience Featured a live DJ, styling session and 250+ invitees. 26th Oct Season of Shine – Beyond the Carat Actress and entrepreneur Neelam Kothari Soni joined a special experience centred on Jewellery, design and styling. Event attended by 200+ HNI Ladies 30th Oct Ramayana Recitation Storyteller Garima Sharma led a cultural session for Shoppers Stop Black Card customers, with 180+ attendees. 30th Oct – 1st Nov The Diwali Edit – Festive Pop-up Market Attracted 10,000+ attendees, featuring 45+ shopping stalls, food, DIY art corners, music, selfie booths and interactive games. HALLOWEEN SPECIALS 30th Oct – 1st Nov Halloween Weekender at Hammerzz A 3-day Halloween-themed nightlife experience from 30th October to 1st November, featuring live performances by Praful, Sazi and Carnivore, with themed evenings celebrating music, entertainment and Halloween festivities. 1st Nov Let’s Burn Mall Marathon – The Spooky Sweat Fest Halloween-themed event featuring a 3K run, costume run, Manhunt game, car pulling, face art and food experiences.

Better Connectivity, Easier Access

The opening of the new flyover has improved road connectivity to the mall, making access more convenient for visitors travelling from key parts of Indore. Customers can access the DPS Underpass & Direct access from The Park Hotel, which is making the festive visit much easier.

As the festivities continue into November, visitors can look forward to more opportunities to shop, discover and create memorable moments with family and friends.

Phoenix Festival – India Celebrates at Phoenix!

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