Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 21: Preparations for ‘Plast Pack 2026’, Central India’s largest B2B exhibition for the plastics and packaging industry, officially commenced today with a grand Bhoomi Pujan ceremony at Labhganga Exhibition Centre, Indore. The four-day exhibition, scheduled to be held from November 27 to 30, 2026, will witness the commencement of construction work for massive exhibition domes and stalls. Organised by the Indian Plast Pack Forum (IPPF) in association with the Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC), this edition promises to be significantly larger, more vibrant and technology-driven than its previous edition, opening new avenues for trade, investment and industrial growth in Madhya Pradesh.

Speaking on the occasion, IPPF President Mr. Sachin Bansal said that the exhibition would bring tremendous opportunities for industrial development and investment in Madhya Pradesh. With its strategic central location and investor-friendly industrial policies, the state is increasingly emerging as a preferred investment destination. Currently, Madhya Pradesh has 396 registered rubber and plastic manufacturing units, providing direct employment to more than 35,625 people. Additionally, 105 new and upcoming projects involving investments of approximately ₹6,000 crore are in the pipeline. These include major polymer and film projects worth over ₹1,900 crore in the Indore, Pithampur and Dhar industrial belt.

Mr. Zahid Shah, Chairman of Plast Pack 2026, said that this year’s theme is “Innovation Towards Sustainability, Creating Opportunity.” The exhibition will be approximately 30% larger than the previous edition. With an expected 30% increase in visitor footfall, more than 2 lakh trade visitors are anticipated. Spread across an area of over 10,000 square metres, the exhibition will feature more than 450 exhibitors from over eight states, showcasing their products and technologies through more than 500 stalls. The growing scale of the event reflects the increasing confidence of national and international manufacturers in Central India. It is also expected to give a significant boost to business tourism and B2B trade in Indore and neighbouring regions.

Mr. Ankit Bharuka, Secretary of IPPF, said that at a time when national and global markets are undergoing rapid transformation, the exhibition will connect industries in the state with future-ready technologies. It will also create new employment opportunities for the youth. A special Job Placement and Recruitment Programme (Job Fair) will be organised at the exhibition venue with the participation of leading industries from Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Mr. Hitesh Mehta, Chairman of Plast Pack 2025 and senior member of IPPF, informed that special help desks of MPIDC, the MSME Department, CIPET, MMAI and the Pollution Control Board will be set up at the exhibition. These help desks will facilitate access to the benefits of dedicated plastic parks at Tamot (Raisen) and Bilaua (Gwalior), along with capital subsidies ranging from 15% to 25% on plant and machinery. Local MSMEs and startups will also get opportunities to explore machinery financing and establish new joint ventures through direct interactions with relevant institutions.

The global plastic packaging market is currently valued at approximately USD 432.3 billion and is projected to reach USD 536.9 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 3.1%. India’s plastic market is valued at approximately USD 47–49.65 billion, with a CAGR of 6.48%, while the country’s overall packaging industry has crossed USD 112.7 billion. Plastic packaging accounts for approximately 41.8% to 45% of this market, representing an estimated value of nearly ₹3.8 lakh crore.

India’s flexible packaging market, valued at USD 31.86 billion, and rigid packaging market, valued at USD 15.17 billion, are growing at CAGRs of 6.72% and 6.24%, respectively. Furthermore, packaging film exports recorded a significant growth of 36.4% during April–July 2026.

To help Madhya Pradesh’s entrepreneurs capitalise on this growing demand and the potential annual capital investment (Capex) of ₹75,000 crore, Plast Pack 2026 will showcase several next-generation technologies and sustainable packaging solutions. In line with stringent Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) regulations and the proposed mandatory 30% recycled content requirements, the exhibition will feature live demonstrations and national unveilings of 100% compostable plastics, water-soluble films, paper-based packaging, mono-material solutions, PCR resins, all-electric injection moulding machines, AI-powered recycling plants and QR code-based smart packaging technologies.

The entire management committee of the Indian Plast Pack Forum is actively involved in the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony and preparations for the exhibition. Along with Chairman Mr. Zahid Shah, key members including Mr. Sanjeev Sachdeva, Mr. Ankit Bharuka, Mr. Mehul Thakkar, Mr. Pramod Somani, Mr. Vishal Soni, Mr. Parv Ochani, Mr. Abhishek Kasat, Mr. Ajay Jaiswal and Mr. Gaurav Hirani are playing important roles in ensuring the successful organisation of this mega industrial exhibition.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)