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Home > BL News > Plast Pack 2026 to Give Major Boost to Plastic & Packaging Industry in Madhya Pradesh

Plast Pack 2026 to Give Major Boost to Plastic & Packaging Industry in Madhya Pradesh

Plast Pack 2026 to Give Major Boost to Plastic & Packaging Industry in Madhya Pradesh

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Wed 2026-09-02 15:58 IST

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 1: Madhya Pradesh’s plastic, packaging and printing industries are set to receive a major boost with Plast Pack 2026, a four-day mega industrial exhibition scheduled from November 27 to 30 at Labh Ganga Exhibition Centre, Indore.

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Organised under the leadership of the Indian Plast Pack Forum, the exhibition is being planned on a large scale to bring together leading companies, manufacturers, investors and industry stakeholders from across India and abroad.

According to Forum President Sachin Bansal, more than 500 leading companies are expected to participate in the exhibition and showcase advanced products, raw materials, high-tech machinery and innovative technologies. The key objective is to create new avenues for industrial investment in Madhya Pradesh while generating employment opportunities at the local level. The event is also receiving support from the Madhya Pradesh government.

To give the exhibition a strong national reach and attract potential investors, roadshows will be organised across 23 major industrial cities in the country. These roadshows will introduce industrialists and investors to Madhya Pradesh’s investor-friendly policies, industrial infrastructure and investment opportunities.

Special zones for various government departments will also be developed at the exhibition venue. Entrepreneurs and investors will be able to directly access information about government schemes, policies and industrial initiatives.

Several prominent institutions have joined the initiative. Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC) and Central Institute of Plastics Engineering & Technology (CIPET) are participating as key partners, while the Plastics Machinery Manufacturers Association of India is associated as a supporting organisation.

According to the organisers, more than 500 exhibition stalls and over two lakh visitors are expected at Plast Pack 2026. The event is expected to emerge as a major platform for business networking, technology exchange, investment opportunities, employment generation and the overall growth of the plastic and packaging sector in Madhya Pradesh.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Plast Pack 2026 to Give Major Boost to Plastic & Packaging Industry in Madhya Pradesh
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Plast Pack 2026 to Give Major Boost to Plastic & Packaging Industry in Madhya Pradesh

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Plast Pack 2026 to Give Major Boost to Plastic & Packaging Industry in Madhya Pradesh
Plast Pack 2026 to Give Major Boost to Plastic & Packaging Industry in Madhya Pradesh
Plast Pack 2026 to Give Major Boost to Plastic & Packaging Industry in Madhya Pradesh
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