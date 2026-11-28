Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 28: Plast Pack 2026, one of the major exhibitions for the plastic and packaging industry, witnessed an overwhelming response on its opening day, with thousands of visitors thronging the exhibition venue. Industrialists, traders, entrepreneurs and technical experts from across the country visited the exhibition to explore advanced machinery, innovative technologies and the latest products. The event witnessed tremendous enthusiasm among exhibitors and visitors alike.

Organised at Labhganga Exhibition Centre in Indore, the four-day exhibition features more than 450 exhibitors from eight states, showcasing their products and technologies across over 500 stalls. The scale of the exhibition has increased by nearly 30 per cent compared to the previous edition. More than 15,000 visitors attended on the first day, reflecting the growing popularity of the event and the expanding opportunities in the plastic industry.

Sachin Bansal, President of the Indian Plast Pack Forum (IPPF), said that the plastic and packaging industry is witnessing rapid growth in Indore, Pithampur and surrounding industrial areas. Plastic is no longer limited to household products and packaging; it has become an important component of sectors such as automobiles, pharmaceuticals, healthcare and agriculture.

Zahid Shah, Chairman of the exhibition, said that this year’s theme is “Innovation, Technology, Sustainability, Creating Opportunity.” The exhibition showcases biodegradable and compostable packaging, plant-based materials, recycling technologies and advanced machinery. Innovative solutions for converting plastic waste into new products, along with environmentally friendly alternatives, are also among the major attractions.

Technologies related to agriculture, including vermicomposting beds, mulch films, ground covers and polyhouse materials, are also receiving a positive response from visitors.

According to the organisers, Plast Pack 2026 is emerging as an important platform for the plastic industry, offering opportunities for business networking, technological exchange, industry collaboration and new business ventures.

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