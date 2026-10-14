Pocket Films latest Original ‘Chhori Paagal Se’ brings together desi humour, gangster chaos and a refreshing female-led narrative

Pocket Films latest original, ‘Chhori Paagal Se’, brings desi humour, crime, chaos and a fierce female lead to the fast-paced vertical micro-drama storytelling

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 14: Pocket Films has launched Chhori Paagal Se, its latest original micro-drama and a bold new addition to its growing slate of vertical-format Indian stories.

Set against the raw, colourful and unpredictable backdrop of Meerut, Chhori Paagal Se is a fast-paced crime comedy built around Anaya Chaudhary, a young woman everyone dismisses as reckless, spoiled and impossible to control. But when a kidnapping attempt goes wrong, Anaya refuses to play victim. Instead, she takes charge of the chaos and turns a ransom plan into a wild battle of power, survival and identity.

Blending crime, comedy, action, local flavour and unexpected twists, the show gives the familiar gangster space a fresh desi treatment. With an unapologetic female protagonist at its centre, Chhori Paagal Se reflects Pocket Films’ focus on original Indian stories that are rooted, entertaining and built for today’s mobile-first audience.

Speaking about the vertical show, Saameer Mody, Founder, Pocket Films, said,

“Pocket Films has always believed in backing differentiated Indian stories. With Chhori Paagal Se, we wanted to bring audiences one more show that breaks away from the predictable micro-drama template. It has crime, comedy, chaos and a strong female lead, but its biggest strength is its rooted Indian flavour. This is exactly the kind of original, high-energy storytelling we want to build on Pocket Films.”

The launch of Chhori Paagal Se follows audience interest in Pocket Films originals such as Vidushi, Chaturanga, Beqaboo, Gone Girls and Rivals, as the platform continues to strengthen its slate of crime, thriller, revenge, betrayal and conflict-driven stories. At the same time, the show expands the platform’s creative range by bringing humour and a rebellious female lead into the crime-comedy space.

Directed by Yogi Chopra and starring Riya Choudhary in the lead role, the series brings together local flavour, fast-moving storytelling and the compact rhythm of the vertical format.

Speaking about the experience, Yogi Chopra, Show Director, said, “Chhori Paagal Se was an enriching experience for me as a director and filmmaker. Working with local actors from Meerut and Delhi was fantastic and added the earthy tone we wanted for the show. Micro-dramas have arrived, and we want to tell stories that resonate with audiences across the country. Pocket Films is giving us that opportunity and creative freedom.”

Dr. Priya Goswami, who plays Katrina in the series, said, “Being part of Chhori Paagal Se has been a truly enriching and memorable experience. Working with Yogi Chopra sir as director, alongside a talented team and wonderful co-actors, has been an absolute privilege. Exploring the vertical format while shooting across Uttar Pradesh brought a distinct freshness and authenticity to the series. I’m truly grateful to have been part of this journey.”

Chhori Paagal Se is now streaming exclusively on the Pocket Films app. Viewers can watch the opening episodes and continue the full story through Pocket Films’ flexible access options.

Download the Pocket Films app, discover ‘Chhori Paagal Se’ by clicking – https://share.pocketfilms.in/DApLHdRFVkqJ and join Anaya Chaudhary as she turns a kidnapping into the most unpredictable battle for power, identity and survival.

Watch. Laugh. Get hooked. Only on Pocket Films.

About Pocket Films

Pocket Films is an India’s leading short-film and micro-drama streaming and distribution platform featuring independent cinema, original stories, short films and vertical-format mini-series. With a library of around 4,000 short films and 150+ micro-drama shows currently available on its mobile app, Pocket Films offers audiences differentiated Indian storytelling through flexible viewing options.

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