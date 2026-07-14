Podcast With Sudhanshu: A Journey of Learning, Purpose, and Growth

New Delhi [India], July 14: Back in 2022, Sudhanshu started with one simple idea—make something that matters. That’s where Podcast With Sudhanshu began. Now, two years later, it’s turned into a place where founders, doctors, artists, teachers, and investors drop in to talk honestly about their journeys: what worked, what flopped, and what keeps them moving. People tune in from all over India, looking for real stories and advice they can actually use.

But this podcast isn’t just about spotlighting big names. At its core, it’s about Sudhanshu himself. He never colored inside the lines—not the way most people expect. Growing up, he heard the usual: if you want a good life, go for medicine, engineering, or law. Creative work or media? Barely a blip on anyone’s radar. For most people around him, those just weren’t real options. But Sudhanshu found his own way.

He didn’t come from money. No family connections. Nobody showing him how things worked. So he did what he had to—whatever job he could get, delivery runs, juggling work and home. Anything to keep the wheels turning and hope for a better shot.

Then things shifted. He landed a job at Hindustan Times, and suddenly, media wasn’t just about breaking news. It was about changing minds and starting conversations that stuck. Working there, Sudhanshu learned the value of trust and real talk—not just for journalism but for anything you build. That stayed with him.

He carried that into his next move: starting his own media company. No one in his family had ever tried something like that. The business was building up when the pandemic hit and everything went online. Overnight, the world changed, and suddenly, folks like Sudhanshu—people willing to flip the script—found their moment.

Podcasts were just starting to take off. Not the slick, polished ones, but the long, raw, actual conversations—the kind where people share what really happened, warts and all. Sudhanshu was nervous (who wouldn’t be?), and he doubted himself more than once. But in 2024, he went for it. Podcast With Sudhanshu launched with a simple idea: build a real library of knowledge, not just crank out content.

From day one, this podcast aimed to give students, young founders, and curious minds a look behind the curtain of chasing a dream or a career. The idea? Share useful advice and real stories—the stuff you don’t get in textbooks.

Now, two years later, it’s more than just a show. It’s a community, fueled by curiosity and that itch to learn something new. Thousands have tuned in, picked up fresh perspectives, found advice that actually lands—or just a spark to try something new themselves.

None of this works without the guests who show up and tell the truth, the team keeping things running, or the listeners who stick around. That’s what keeps it all moving.

With the podcast turning two, it still feels like it’s just getting started. Sudhanshu’s mission hasn’t changed: keep the conversation real, find new voices, and share knowledge where it matters.

“Learning Never Stops”—that’s what Podcast With Sudhanshu stands for. The team wants to pull in more voices, share untold stories, and keep making space for knowledge. Want to be part of it—share your story or get your brand out there? Reach out through their number or hit up the website. The door’s always open.

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/podcastwithsudhanshu

YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/@PodcastWithSudhanshu

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/podcastwithsudhanshu

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/in/sudhanshu-priyadarshi-65190533a/

Website – https://www.srpmedia.in/

Personal Instagram ID – https://www.instagram.com/sudhanshu_priyadarshi16/