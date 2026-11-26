Dr Sindhu Sivanandan

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 26: Polio prevention begins in infancy, when children start receiving vaccines that help protect them against serious infectious diseases. A highly infectious viral disease that primarily affects young children, polio can attack the nervous system and cause irreversible paralysis. With no cure available, vaccination remains the most effective way to prevent the disease and its potentially lifelong consequences.

Although India has maintained its polio-free status through sustained immunisation efforts and surveillance, the global presence of poliovirus means that the risk of its reintroduction remains relevant. Wild poliovirus type 1 continues to circulate in Afghanistan and Pakistan, highlighting why countries that have eliminated the disease must continue to maintain high vaccination coverage.

Dr Sindhu Sivanandan, Neonatologist, Kauvery Hospital, Chennai, said,

“The early months of life offer important opportunities to establish protection against vaccine-preventable diseases. Parents should view each scheduled immunisation as an essential part of their child’s healthcare journey. Following the recommended polio vaccination schedule helps ensure that protection is built progressively during the years when children are especially vulnerable.”

Polio presents a particular public-health challenge because infection may occur without noticeable symptoms. While some individuals experience mild illness, the virus can also affect the nervous system. Approximately one in 200 infections can result in irreversible paralysis. Among those who develop paralysis, 5–10% may die when the muscles responsible for breathing are affected.

The Indian Academy of Pediatrics (IAP) recommends three primary doses of the polio vaccine at 6, 10 and 14 weeks of age, followed by booster doses at 16–18 months and 4–6 years. These milestones help maintain protection as children progress from infancy into their school-entry years.

Dr Sivanandan added,

“Vaccination needs to be approached as a continuous process rather than a one-time intervention. Parents should keep their child’s immunisation records updated and make sure booster doses are included in the schedule. Regular discussions with paediatricians can help families address missed appointments and ensure that recommended vaccinations are completed.”

India’s experience with polio demonstrates the impact of sustained public-health action. Continuing this effort requires active participation from parents, healthcare professionals and immunisation programmes to ensure that every child receives the recommended doses on time.

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