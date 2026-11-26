Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 26: Bringing together creative talent across borders, ‘Gal Dil Di’ marks an international collaboration between singer Prabh Singh, music composer and producer Sanjoy, and lyricist Rooh Sandhu. Produced by Kumar Taurani under the banner of Tips Music, the track brings together Prabh, based in Calgary, Canada, Rooh from Alberta, Canada, and Los Angeles-based Sanjoy, blending their individual musical sensibilities into a contemporary Punjabi pop offering.

Driven by Prabh Singh’s vocals, ‘Gal Dil Di’ brings together Rooh Sandhu’s lyrics and Sanjoy’s composition and production to create a sound that balances the familiar appeal of Punjabi music with a contemporary pop arrangement. The collaboration reflects the coming together of artists working across geographies, with each bringing a distinct creative perspective to the track.

Adding another international dimension to the release is its music video, which was shot in Los Angeles and features a South Asian cast and creative community. Directed by Chaya Kumar and featuring Shivani Bhagwan, co-founders of LA-based dance collective Bfunk, the video brings together South Asian talent against the backdrop of Los Angeles. The visual collaboration offers a fresh setting for an Indian independent music release, bringing together music, dance and culture through a shared creative vision.

Music composer and producer Sanjoy shares, “The idea with ‘Gal Dil Di’ was to create a sound that feels contemporary but retains the essence of the song. Prabh’s voice has a distinct character, and that played an important role in shaping the composition. Rooh’s lyrics gave us the foundation to build on, and we worked on bringing the vocals, melody and production together in a way that gives the track its own personality. It was a great creative collaboration.”

Speaking about the song, singer Prabh Singh says, “’Gal Dil Di’ was a special experience for me because I really connected with the melody and the overall feel of the track. I enjoy exploring music that allows me to bring my own interpretation while staying true to my sound. Sanjoy and Rooh brought a great deal to the composition, and the collaboration made the entire process exciting. I am looking forward to listeners discovering and connecting with the song.”

Lyricist Rooh Sandhu adds, “When writing ‘Gal Dil Di’, I wanted the words to flow naturally with the melody and retain the essence of the song. For me, the lyrics are an important part of what gives a composition its identity, and I wanted them to complement the musical arrangement without losing their own character. Working with Prabh and Sanjoy brought together different creative perspectives, making this a memorable collaboration.”

With ‘Gal Dil Di’, Tips Music brings together artists across international creative communities, adding a global dimension to its growing slate of original music while continuing to explore contemporary sounds within the independent music landscape.

‘Gal Dil Di’ is now available on all major streaming platforms, with its official music video on the Tips Official YouTube channel.

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