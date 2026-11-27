Sector 150, Noida: an upcoming ultra-luxury development where an active, social lifestyle takes centre stage

New Delhi [India], November 27: Imagine a life where mornings begin with movement, afternoons leave room for rejuvenation and evenings unfold through shared experiences. This is the vision behind Prateek Group’s upcoming ultra-luxury development in Sector 150, Noida, where Sport, Lifestyle, Wellness & Leisure come together to create a richer expression of fine living. Here, sport becomes a passion, wellness a way of life and leisure an everyday indulgence. Premium buyers in Noida are increasingly asking a different question: not how many amenities a home has, but how much of life it makes room for.

A change in how India stays active

Urban India is moving from solo workouts towards sport played with others. By industry estimates, pickleball grew from roughly 60,000 active players in India in 2024 to more than 150,000 in 2026. The India Padel Report 2026 counts around 500 padel courts nationwide, up from 80 to 100 in 2023.

Buyers are responding. In a January 2026 survey of close to 1,500 homebuyers across seven cities, nearly 70 per cent said they prioritise dedicated wellness spaces. The Global Wellness Institute expects the global wellness real estate market to reach $1.8 trillion by 2030.

The social side matters as much as the physical one. The Harvard Study of Adult Development, which has followed its participants since 1938, found that people most satisfied with their relationships at 50 were the healthiest at 80. Courts and cafés where neighbours meet often support that kind of connection.

A sector made for sport

Sector 150 was originally conceived as part of Noida’s Sports City, with sporting infrastructure, open land and low-density planning at its core. Recent Noida Authority approvals for Sports City development in the sector have renewed interest in the area, making it a natural fit for a development built around sport.

The pillar that gives the vision its pulse

Prateek Group’s story of fine living rests on three pillars: Art Deco 2.0; Biophilia, Nature & Greenery; and Sports, Lifestyle, Wellness & Leisure. Architecture frames the view and nature supplies the landscape, while this pillar fills that landscape with movement and conversation.

The sports ecosystem is envisioned for every age group. Facilities could include a swimming pool, a football ground, tennis, pickleball and padel courts and a gymnasium, alongside multi-purpose spaces for boxing, wrestling, kabaddi, weightlifting, judo, karate and table tennis. Traditional Indian sports sit alongside newer games.

Resort-style living balances comfort, activity and wellbeing, with a seamless indoor-outdoor flow. Ice baths, recovery therapies and relaxation spaces could be part of a curated wellness offering, while restaurants, cafés and lounges are envisioned as settings for celebrations and relaxed evenings.

For every generation

Facilities are planned so that every family member has a reason to step out: early padel games for working professionals, football for children, walks and café mornings for grandparents, and evening classes in karate or table tennis. Traditional and contemporary sport share the same grounds, and so do the generations that play them.

The lifestyle on offer

What would living here feel like? A morning might begin with a run on open ground, followed by a game of padel or tennis before work. A swim or gym session fits between meetings, while children head out to football or an evening karate class without needing a car. Midday allows a quiet hour at home, with wall-size windows letting the landscape in. By late afternoon, neighbours drift towards the courts, and recovery becomes part of the routine. As evening settles, families gather at a café or lounge, or return to the private deck for dinner under open skies.

It is a lifestyle of active mornings, unhurried afternoons and sociable evenings, with the hours usually lost travelling between a gym, a club, a café and home returned to the day.

Why is this luxury?

Luxury has long meant owning rare things. Increasingly, it means living well, and this lifestyle reflects that shift in four ways:

Time: Everything sits within one address, so hours once spent commuting to clubs and facilities return to the day.

Everything sits within one address, so hours once spent commuting to clubs and facilities return to the day. Space: A low-density setting with 360-degree openness leaves room to move, breathe and play.

A low-density setting with 360-degree openness leaves room to move, breathe and play. Wellbeing: Sport, recovery and fresh, open surroundings become part of daily life, not occasional plans.

Sport, recovery and fresh, open surroundings become part of daily life, not occasional plans. Belonging: Courts, cafés and shared spaces create a community of neighbours who know one another.

These are the things hardest to buy later and most valued once lived with.

Extending Life at Prateek

Prateek Group runs Life at Prateek, a programme focused on experiences, community and lifestyle beyond the home. The Sector 150 development will give it its most complete setting so far.

What this means for Sector 150

An address of real distinction is taking shape on the Noida Expressway. Prateek Group’s upcoming ultra-luxury development brings together Art Deco 2.0 design, uninterrupted horizons and a life of sport, wellness and leisure under one vision, planned for every generation. Its crest speaks of identity, honour and legacy, and each pillar answers to those values. It is envisioned as a new benchmark for fine living in Noida, a home that does not follow the future of luxury but helps define it. Fine living here is more than a design. It is a way of life, lived from the first morning to the last evening and handed down from one generation to the next.

About Prateek Group

Prateek Group is a Delhi NCR real estate developer with more than 20 years in the industry. The group has delivered over 20 million sq ft of development and served more than 50,000 families. It introduced luxury housing to Noida with Prateek Stylome in 2011, and its portfolio includes Prateek Edifice, Prateek Canary and Prateek Grand City. The group works under the philosophy “Creating Landmarks, Setting Benchmarks.”

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