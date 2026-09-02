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Home > BL News > Raincheck Earth Appoints Sanjit Phukan as Head of Marketing

Raincheck Earth Appoints Sanjit Phukan as Head of Marketing

Raincheck Earth Appoints Sanjit Phukan as Head of Marketing

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Wed 2026-09-02 17:53 IST

New Delhi [India], September 2: Raincheck Earth, the company behind the internationally acclaimed Cherrapunji Eastern Craft Gin, has appointed Sanjit Phukan as its Head of Marketing, marking a significant step in the brand’s next phase of growth, both in India and globally.

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Sanjit joins Raincheck Earth from Jameson, where he most recently served as Director – Marketing Communication, playing a pivotal role in shaping the brand’s cultural relevance and accelerating its growth in India. During his tenure, he conceptualised and led Jameson Connects India, a platform that brought together music, art, culture, and community through meaningful collaborations, partnerships, and original brand experiences.

With over 21 years of experience across sales, communications, digital transformation, and brand marketing, Sanjit has built an impressive career with some of the world’s most recognised consumer brands. Before Jameson, he spent over a decade with Nestlé, contributing to the growth of iconic brands including Maggi, Nescafé, Milkmaid, and KitKat. He also worked with Nestlé’s Global Digital Team in Switzerland before returning to India to lead the company’s digital transformation ecosystem.

His move to Raincheck Earth is as much a professional decision as it is a personal one. Born and raised in Northeast India, Sanjit shares a deep connection with the region and its stories. Joining Cherrapunji allows him to help build a brand that celebrates the landscape, culture, and craftsmanship of the Northeast while taking it to audiences around the world.

Speaking on the appointment, Mayukh Hazarika, Founder & CEO, Raincheck Earth, said:

“Sanjit understands something that’s difficult to teach, how brands become part of culture. Throughout his career, he’s consistently built communities, conversations, and experiences that people genuinely connect with. As Cherrapunji enters its next chapter, we’re excited to have someone who not only brings world-class marketing expertise but also shares a deep personal connection with the Northeast and everything this brand stands for.”

On joining Raincheck Earth, Sanjit Phukan said:

“I’ve spent much of my career building brands with incredible scale, but what drew me to Raincheck Earth was something different. Cherrapunji is building from a place with a powerful story, extraordinary ingredients, and a point of view that’s deeply authentic. Coming from the Northeast, this feels personal. It’s an opportunity to help build a globally respected brand while representing a region I’ve always been proud to call home.”

Beyond marketing, Sanjit is also a professional musician, having toured extensively with his band, and a published author. These creative pursuits continue to shape the way he approaches storytelling, culture, and brand building, qualities that align closely with Raincheck Earth’s vision of creating products rooted in place, purpose, and craftsmanship.

As Raincheck Earth continues to expand its global footprint following recent international recognition, including the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2026, Sanjit’s appointment reinforces the company’s commitment to building culturally relevant, design-led brands from Northeast India for the world.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Raincheck Earth Appoints Sanjit Phukan as Head of Marketing
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