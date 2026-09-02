Rajesh Karandikar: Building a Future-Ready Hospitality Empire

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 2: Rajesh Karandikar, Founder of 24K Kraft Brewzz, has emerged as a prominent entrepreneur in India’s hospitality and food & beverage industry, building a distinctive brand that blends premium craft beverages, royal cuisine, live entertainment, and experiential hospitality. Over the past decade, his vision and entrepreneurial approach have transformed 24K Kraft Brewzz from a single brewery concept into a growing hospitality enterprise with a strong presence across Maharashtra.

As the brand marks its 10th anniversary, 24K Kraft Brewzz has established 10 premium outlets across Maharashtra, supported by state-of-the-art breweries in Pune and Mumbai and a team of more than 600 professionals. Strategic partnerships with leading retail destinations, including Runwal and Nexus Malls, have further strengthened the brand’s presence and helped it connect with evolving urban consumers. With a clear long-term vision, Rajesh aims to take the brand nationwide and expand its network to 24 outlets by 2028.

The next phase of expansion is already taking shape, with three strategic destinations planned to strengthen the brand’s footprint by the end of 2026. The upcoming locations in Kothrud, Pune; International Cruise terminal, Ballard Pier, Mumbai; and Jaipur, Rajasthan, represent an important step in 24K Kraft Brewzz’s journey from a strong regional brand to a nationally recognised hospitality enterprise. These new destinations will allow the brand to enter high-potential markets while bringing its signature combination of craft beer, food, entertainment, and premium ambience to new audiences.

The brewery segment continues to be one of the most dynamic verticals within India’s hospitality industry, driven by consumers seeking fresh experiences, premium products, and social dining environments. Recognising this opportunity early, Rajesh has continuously focused on innovation and diversification. Following the launch of 24K’s beer cans, the company is also planning a commercial brewery, opening a new chapter in its growth journey and strengthening its position within the evolving beer industry.

Under Rajesh’s leadership, 24K Kraft Brewzz has evolved beyond being a brewery restaurant. It has become a symbol of experiential hospitality, where craft beverages, food, music, ambience, and celebrations come together to create memorable guest experiences. His ability to anticipate changing consumer preferences and develop distinctive concepts has enabled the brand to remain relevant in an increasingly competitive F&B landscape.

His entrepreneurial vision extends beyond breweries. Driven by a passion for innovation, Rajesh has also explored diverse opportunities across the food, beverage, hospitality, and technology ecosystem, contributing to the creation of premium ice cream, café, and digital payment brands. These ventures reflect his broader philosophy of building businesses around changing consumer needs while creating strong and differentiated brand identities.

As he looks toward the next phase of expansion, Rajesh remains focused on innovation, operational excellence, strategic partnerships, and sustainable growth. His approach combines ambitious expansion with a strong understanding of regional markets and consumer behaviour, allowing 24K to enter new geographies while maintaining its core identity and hospitality standards.

Beyond commercial success, Rajesh is committed to creating employment opportunities, nurturing local talent, encouraging entrepreneurship, and contributing to regional economic development. With every new outlet, the 24K ecosystem creates opportunities for hospitality professionals, suppliers, artists, entrepreneurs, and local businesses.

With a decade of achievements behind him and three new destinations on the immediate horizon, Rajesh Karandikar continues to build 24K Kraft Brewzz as a dynamic, innovative, and future-ready enterprise. His journey represents a vision that goes beyond opening restaurants—it is about creating brands, experiences, opportunities, and a lasting footprint in India’s evolving hospitality industry, with an ambitious goal of reaching 24 outlets by 2028.