Rajesh Power Delivers Robust H1 FY27 Performance: Revenue Soars 46%, PAT Surges 35%; Aggregate Order Book Of ~Rs 4,000 Crore Ensures Strong Visibility

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 12: Rajesh Power Services Limited (RAJESH) BSE: 544291, ISIN: INE0VN801010, one of the leading specialized EPC Contractors in Power Transmission & Distribution, has announced its Unaudited Financial Results for H1 FY27.

Financial Performance Snapshot: Strong Growth Across Key Financial Parameters

H1 FY27 Consolidated Revenue ₹929 Cr ▲ 46% YoY EBITDA ₹112 Cr ▲ 33% YoY PAT ₹79 Cr ▲ 35% YoY

Operating Cash Flow Turns Positive as Financial Discipline and Execution Strengthen

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Kurang Panchal, Chairman & Managing Director, Rajesh Power Services Limited, said: “H1 FY27 has been a landmark half for Rajesh Power, marked by strong, broad-based growth in both our topline and bottomline. This performance reflects disciplined, on-time execution across our GIS and AIS substation, EHV cable and transmission line projects, and the continued trust that utilities place in us as we scale up and take on larger and more complex assignments. The momentum in our business has never been stronger. The power transmission and distribution sector is in the midst of a once-in-a-generation investment cycle. Rising peak power demand, India’s ambitious renewable energy targets, and the large-scale expansion of the inter and intra-state transmission network envisaged under the National Electricity Plan and the Green Energy Corridor Phase III are creating a strong and sustained pipeline of opportunities. At the distribution level, the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), grid modernisation, underground cabling in cities and the rapid growth of data centres and industrial corridors are driving demand for GIS substations and EHV cabling, the very segments where RPSL has deep domain expertise and a proven track record. Our healthy aggregate order book of approximately ₹4,000 crore, strong relationships with state utilities and growing presence across Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha give us good revenue visibility for the coming many quarters. This provides a solid foundation for sustained business growth and enables the Company to plan its operations and resource deployment effectively We will continue to expand into new geographies, bid for larger value projects and invest in people, technology and execution capability. With strong momentum in the first half and favourable industry tailwinds, we are confident of delivering sustained, profitable growth in FY27 and beyond, and creating long-term value for all our stakeholders.” “We remain focused on timely and disciplined execution of the existing order book, maintaining operational efficiency and the highest standards of quality and safety, while continuing to strengthen our position in India’s growing power infrastructure sector.”

About Rajesh Power Services Limited

RPSL is a leading specialized Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) company engaged in the Power Transmission and Distribution Sector. RPSL is providing its services across various verticals including Turnkey execution of GIS Substations, AIS Substations, Extra High Voltage Power Cables and Transmission Lines, construction of Distribution Systems and operation and maintenance services. A concentrated, customer—focused approach and the mission to deliver timely top-class quality have enabled RPSL to maintain its position in its core business area for over five decades. The company is executing projects in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Orissa. The Company is backed by comprehensive ISO certifications like ISO 9001, 14001, 45001, 50001, and 55001, demonstrating its commitment to safety, reliability, and innovation. Guided by values of integrity and safety, RPSL leverages modern technologies to deliver efficient, client-focused power infrastructure solutions.

For Further details, please get in touch with

Mrs. Jyoti Mochi

CS, Rajesh Power Services Limited

Email: cs@rajeshpower.com

Cautionary Statement:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement applies only on the date of this press release. By their nature, forward looking statements are subject to several known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may or may not occur in the future and as a result of which the actual results and performance may differ substantially from the expected future results or performance expressed or implied in the forward – looking statements. No warranties or representations are made as to the accuracy, achievement, or reasonableness of such statements, estimates or projections, and Rajesh Power Services Limited has no obligation to update any such information or to correct any inaccuracies herein or omission here from which may become apparent.

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