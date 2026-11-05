LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > BL News > Rajesh Power secures landmark Rs 1,629 Crores Mega Order from DGVCL; Order book soars to Rs 5,400 crores

Rajesh Power secures landmark Rs 1,629 Crores Mega Order from DGVCL; Order book soars to Rs 5,400 crores

Rajesh Power secures landmark Rs 1,629 Crores Mega Order from DGVCL; Order book soars to Rs 5,400 crores

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Thu 2026-11-05 14:50 IST

Back-to-back mega order wins from Gujarat’s power utilities; Order book expands by ~35%, creating strong multi-year execution visibility

You Might Be Interested In

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 5: Rajesh Power Services Limited (RAJESH) BSE: 544291, ISIN: INE0VN801010 has secured a landmark turnkey order worth ₹1,628.74 crore (inclusive of taxes) from Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company Limited (DGVCL), significantly strengthening its growth trajectory.

With this mega order, the Company’s aggregate order book has surged to approximately ₹5,400 crore, representing an impressive ~35% expansion from 4,000 crore prior to this order.

Under the 24-month turnkey project, Rajesh Power will convert existing 11/22kV HT & LT overhead electricity distribution networks into modern underground cable systems with SCADA-compatible equipment across multiple locations under DGVCL’s SI Scheme.

The latest order comes on the back of strong business performance, with the Company reporting 46% year on-year revenue growth in H1 FY27, accompanied by healthy profitability and improving cash generation.

With a substantially enlarged order book, back-to-back mega order wins and strong sectoral opportunities in power distribution modernisation, Rajesh Power is entering an important phase of business expansion.

KEY INVESTOR HIGHLIGHTS:

  • New DGVCL Order: ₹1,628.74 Crore
  • Execution Timeline: 24 Months
  • Aggregate Order Book: ~₹5,400 Crore
  • Order Book Expansion: ~35%
  • Previous MGVCL Order: ₹471.92 Crore
  • H1 FY27 Revenue Growth: 46% YoY

Rajesh Power: Entering a New Scale of Operations

With over five decades of experience, Rajesh Power Services Limited operates as a specialised Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) company in India’s Power Transmission and Distribution sector.

Its capabilities span:

* GIS and AIS substations

* Extra High Voltage power cables

* Power transmission lines

* Distribution network infrastructure

* Underground cabling projects

* Operation and maintenance services

The Company operates across Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha.

Its comprehensive ISO certifications, including ISO 9001, 14001, 45001, 50001 and 55001, reflect its commitment to quality, environmental management, occupational health and safety, energy management and asset management.

The focus now is on disciplined execution, profitable growth and creating sustainable long-term value for shareholders.

About Rajesh Power Services Limited

Rajesh Power Services Limited (BSE: 544291) is a specialised Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) company operating in the Power Transmission and Distribution sector. The Company provides turnkey solutions across GIS substations, AIS substations, Extra High Voltage power cables, transmission lines, distribution systems and operation and maintenance services.

With over five decades of experience, the Company has established its presence across multiple Indian states, delivering quality-focused and technology-enabled power infrastructure solutions.

For Further details, please get in touch with

Mrs. Jyoti Mochi
CS, Rajesh Power Services Limited
Email: cs@rajeshpower.com

Cautionary Statement:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement applies only on the date of this press release. By their nature, forward looking statements are subject to several known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may or may not occur in the future and as a result of which the actual results and performance may differ substantially from the expected future results or performance expressed or implied in the forward – looking statements. No warranties or representations are made as to the accuracy, achievement, or reasonableness of such statements, estimates or projections, and Rajesh Power Services Limited has no obligation to update any such information or to correct any inaccuracies herein or omission here from which may become apparent.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Rajesh Power secures landmark Rs 1,629 Crores Mega Order from DGVCL; Order book soars to Rs 5,400 crores
Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

WhatsApp Chats, Paternity Row And CCTV Footage: Why Madhya Pradesh HC Denied Bail To Ex-Judge Giribala Singh In Twisha Sharma Suicide Case

Supreme Court Refers Azam Khan’s Plea Against ED Arrest to Allahabad High Court, Hearing on November 16

Supreme Power Equipment Limited Secures Transformer Order Worth Rs 6.89 Cr

Bright Outdoor Media Limited Receives In-Principle Approval from BSE for Main Board Migration; NSE Main Board Listing Scheduled for November 6, 2026

From SEO Specialist to Agency Founder: Ashwani Kumar Sharma’s Journey with eSign Web Services

LATEST NEWS

Not Rohit Sharma, But Suryakumar Yadav to Lead Mumbai in THIS Tournament – Report

Rajesh Power secures landmark Rs 1,629 Crores Mega Order from DGVCL; Order book soars to Rs 5,400 crores

India vs Pakistan Free Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch SAFF Championship 2026, Predicted Lineups, Head-to-Head Records

Caught on Camera: No Seat on Train, So Young Man Ties Gamchha to Upper Berth to Make a Hammock; Unique Travel Style Goes Viral

WATCH: Mathura Shocker! Men Drive Off With Mother And Daughter On Car Bonnet, Attempt-To-Murder Charge Added After Viral Video

Watch Video: 16 Quintals of Adulterated Khoya Worth Rs 3.20 Lakh Seized in UP’s Hapur, Made Using SMP, Destroyed by JCB – Here’s Why?

Married In July, Moving Out In November: Why Aamir Khan And Gauri Spratt Are House-Hunting Again

Goa Birch Nightclub Fire: Bombay High Court Orders Rs 20 Lakh Extra For Each Of 25 Victims, Club Owners Told To Pay In 3 Instalments

From SEO Specialist to Agency Founder: Ashwani Kumar Sharma’s Journey with eSign Web Services

‘Maine Cheat Kiya Hai Usko Bahut’: Yung DSA Confesses To Cheating On Girlfriend Samiksha Multiple Times, Says She May Have Found Out After Bigg Boss 20 Entry

Rajesh Power secures landmark Rs 1,629 Crores Mega Order from DGVCL; Order book soars to Rs 5,400 crores

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rajesh Power secures landmark Rs 1,629 Crores Mega Order from DGVCL; Order book soars to Rs 5,400 crores

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rajesh Power secures landmark Rs 1,629 Crores Mega Order from DGVCL; Order book soars to Rs 5,400 crores
Rajesh Power secures landmark Rs 1,629 Crores Mega Order from DGVCL; Order book soars to Rs 5,400 crores
Rajesh Power secures landmark Rs 1,629 Crores Mega Order from DGVCL; Order book soars to Rs 5,400 crores
Rajesh Power secures landmark Rs 1,629 Crores Mega Order from DGVCL; Order book soars to Rs 5,400 crores
Rajesh Power secures landmark Rs 1,629 Crores Mega Order from DGVCL; Order book soars to Rs 5,400 crores

QUICK LINKS