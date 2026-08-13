Rakesh Bedi & Makarand Deshpande Join Director Prasenjit Chakraborty at the Grand Trailer Launch of ‘Chindi Pakad’, Exploring the Unseen World of Ragpickers

New Delhi [India], August 13: In an era dominated by larger-than-life commercial entertainers, filmmaker Prasenjit Chakraborty is taking a dramatically different route with his independent feature Chindi Pakad. The much-awaited trailer of the film was unveiled in a grand event at PVR Juhu, Mumbai, in the presence of veteran actors Rakesh Bedi and Makarand Deshpande, who joined the team as the chief guests.

The trailer offers an unfiltered glimpse into a world that most urban Indians pass by every day but rarely acknowledge—the lives of ragpickers struggling to survive on the fringes of society.

Set against sprawling dumping grounds and grim urban landscapes, Chindi Pakad presents a haunting portrait of people who earn their living by sifting through garbage. With striking visuals and minimal cinematic glamour, the film explores the brutal realities of poverty, addiction, exploitation and the relentless fight for dignity.

Rather than sensationalising hardship, the film appears to allow its characters to speak through silence, emotion and everyday survival. The trailer suggests that beyond heaps of discarded waste lie broken dreams, fractured families and a generation trapped in a cycle of deprivation. Yet, amid the despair, the story also hints at resilience, hope and the undying human spirit.

Speaking about the film, writer-director Prasenjit Chakraborty said, “Chindi Pakad is not just a film about ragpickers; it is a film about people we see every day but choose not to see. I wanted to tell their story with honesty and dignity, without making their suffering a spectacle. These characters have dreams, relationships, pain and hope just like everyone else. Through this film, I hope audiences will look beyond the garbage and see the human beings behind it.”

The film stars Chittrali Das, Rajkumar Dwivedi, Manoj Karotia and Debranjan Nag, who bring an understated and realistic quality to their performances. Their portrayal, combined with the film’s raw locations and documentary-like visual language, gives Chindi Pakad an intensely authentic feel.

The grand trailer launch at PVR Juhu saw Rakesh Bedi and Makarand Deshpande lend their support to the film and its unique subject. Their presence added further significance to an event centred around an independent film that attempts to bring an overlooked social reality into mainstream conversation.

The film has also attracted international attention. Chindi Pakad had its world premiere at the 78th Cannes Film Festival’s Marche du Film, where veteran actors Boman Irani and Makarand Deshpande unveiled its official poster. The film has subsequently continued its journey on the international independent film circuit, receiving recognition including accolades at the Bangkok Movie Awards and selections at multiple global film festivals.

Music is another important element of Chindi Pakad, with Red Ribbon Music associated with the film’s musical journey. Speaking about the project, a representative of Red Ribbon Music said, “The world of Chindi Pakad is raw, emotional and deeply human. The music needed to complement that reality without overpowering it. We are proud to be associated with a film that uses cinema to give a voice to people whose stories are rarely heard.”

More than just another independent film, Chindi Pakad positions itself as a social commentary on lives that remain invisible despite existing in the heart of India’s rapidly expanding cities. The trailer promises an emotionally unsettling yet deeply humane cinematic experience—one that challenges audiences to confront uncomfortable truths that have long remained hidden in plain sight.

With its powerful subject, realistic performances and international festival journey, Chindi Pakad is now gearing up to take its story from the festival circuit to a wider audience. The film is presented for theatrical distribution by Theatre King by lav Singh, marking another important step in bringing this hard-hitting independent film to audiences across India.

Watch the Trailer Here: https://youtu.be/tuLnkapaGHw?si=T6TCz14vPJ6K21D8

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